SIU Football | Baker playing at highest level of career

There’s five weeks left in the FCS season, still plenty of time for good seasons to become great or morph into disappointing.

SIU is trending toward the former direction, largely because its quarterback is playing at the highest level of his career.

Nic Baker won his second Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week after setting a school record for completion percentage in a game, hitting 25 of 28 passes last week in a 30-7 rout of Western Illinois.

The Salukis have won five consecutive games to earn a first place tie at the halfway point of the MVFC season with top-ranked South Dakota State. In that stretch, Baker has connected on 106 of 139 passes, a completion rate of 76.2.

In SIU’s conference games, Baker is even better, completing 82 of 104 for 78.9%. His last interception was during a 31-24 win at Northwestern on Sept. 17 when his accurate throw deflected off Avante Cox’s usually sure hands and into a defenders’ hands.

“He’s taking care of the ball the best he has in his career, so I’d agree with that,” coach Nick Hill said Monday when asked about Baker’s performance. “Each game as a quarterback, you have to do what the game gives you.

“You do what each play calls you to do. You take completions – it’s what the greatest quarterbacks do and know where to go with the ball. And you push it down the field when it’s called for. Nic does that very well.”

Baker set a goal to complete 70% of his passes before the season started. Going into Saturday’s trip to South Dakota, he stands at just over 70%, a mark he nearly reached in the shortened COVID-19 season of 2020-21 when he hit on 68% before an injury on March 13 ended his season early.

If the Salukis run the table and finish 8-0 in the conference, Baker could be the favorite to win Player of the Year honors. Not that it’s on anyone’s minds within the locker room.

“Like the rest of the team, you don’t accomplish any goals after seven games,” Hill said.

INJURY REPORT

Hill said on Monday that Cox, who departed the Western Illinois game in the third quarter with a sprained ankle, emerged in good shape. Given Cox’s past injury history – he broke a hand Aug. 7 and still was able to play on Sept. 3 at Incarnate Word – it’s likely he’ll suit up at South Dakota.

“He’s going to be sore this week, but have never seen a kid respond from injuries like him,” Hill said. “We can monitor him this week. He’s so well-versed in our offense.”

Cox grabbed four passes for 31 yards against Western Illinois, setting a school record in the first quarter when he caught a pass in his 39th consecutive game. He’s made at least one reception in every game of his SIU career.

The news isn’t quite as good for a couple of other Salukis. Tight end Tyce Daniel (shoulder) is out at South Dakota. He was hurt in the second quarter after a 36-yard reception when he fell hard on his right shoulder.

And Izaiah Hartrup (hamstring) is going to sit out his eighth straight game after a preseason injury. Hill said Hartrup could still play later this season, but might also have the option of taking a redshirt season since he’s guaranteed to miss at least eight of the squad’s 11 games.

DAWG BITES

SIU rose from 16th to 14th in Monday’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25. South Dakota State is the new No. 1 after rallying to edge North Dakota State 23-21 last week in Fargo. … Hill said Monday that Thomas Burks would be the kicker at South Dakota. Burks replaced Herrin product Jake Baumgarte in the second quarter Saturday, hitting a 38-yard field goal and an extra point but missing a 47-yard field goal. Baumgarte has missed three PATs the last three games. … The Salukis lead the MVFC in time of possession (34:34) and sacks (26) while ranking second in rushing defense (80.7).