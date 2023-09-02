Beep, beep.
If you blinked Saturday night, you might have missed SIU’s speedy defense making yet another play.
In a performance that could best be described as a master class in domination, the Salukis completely stifled Austin Peay’s offense in a season-opening 49-23 rout at Saluki Stadium.
“Suffocating,” summed up quarterback Nic Baker of the defense.
Playing an opponent that averaged 31.5 points per game last year, SIU didn’t permit a first down for more than 26 minutes and kept the Governors off the board until Maddux Trujillo made a 29-yard field goal with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
By the time, the game was 35-3 and well in the bag. The Salukis reinforced that notion when Baker capped an efficient night by finding Izaiah Hartrup for a 31-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the third period.
Baker finished 16 of 23 for 219 yards and three scores before handing off to Marion product Hunter Simmons for the fourth quarter. Baker also hit Eastern Illinois transfer Jaelin Benefield for a 54-yard touchdown midway through the third stanza.
Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello, who accounted for 2,893 total yards last year, was hassled and harried from the start. He hit 20 of 34 attempts for 214 yards with two interceptions and was sacked four times. DiLiello salvaged a pair of touchdown passes out of the night’s wreckage in the fourth quarter.
SIU’s defense produced 10 tackles for loss and allowed just 39 rushing yards.
“Our defense just didn’t let them do anything in the first half,” said coach Nick Hill.
Each team’s opening possession set a tone for the night. Austin Peay went 3-and-out, while SIU crafted a meticulous 13-play, 61-yard touchdown drive that ended with some Baker magic.
From the 5, Baker play-faked to Justin Strong and found heavy pressure. Somehow avoiding a sack, he rolled to his right and fired to a wide-open Strong at the right front pylon for a 7-0 lead at the 6:57 mark of the first quarter.
After another 3-and-out, the Salukis churned out another long drive that ate up more than six minutes. They cashed it in three seconds into the second quarter, going for it on 4th-and-goal at the 1. Romeir Elliott zipped through a huge hole off left guard for a 14-0 advantage.
It became 21-0 with 5:35 left in the half when the defense added turnovers to their 3-and-outs. Devin Cowan strip-sacked DiLiello and Devin Love recovered at the Governors’ 21. Three plays later, Strong bulled in from the 1 for his second score.
Dune Smith upped the lead to 28 less than a minute later when he picked off a deflected DiLiello throw over the middle and slalomed 26 yards through the Austin Peay offense.
“It was a special moment, being my first pick-six in college,” Smith said. “I was down at the beginning because I wasn’t making plays but the coaches told me to keep my head up, that it would come to me. I knew I had to take it to the house for my team.”
The Governors finally got a first down – even two – on their sixth possession. They reached the SIU 31 before Branson Combs squashed the drive by sacking DiLiello and forcing their fourth punt of the half.
The Salukis headed for halftime with a 28-0 lead and a 165-50 advantage in total yardage. Austin Peay had more penalties (5) than first downs or rushing yards (minus 2). SIU controlled the ball for more than 20 minutes.
“There’s a lot of unknowns in game one,” Hill said, “so for us to put together a game like that to start the season, I’m proud of them.
DAWG BITES
Baker’s 9-yard completion to Hartrup in the first quarter was the 560th of his career, enabling him to pass Joel Sambursky for the school record. … Smith was tossed for targeting in the third quarter and will have to miss the first half of the next game. … Freshman Kayleb Wagner, one of 12 different players to run the ball for SIU, capped its scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:56 remaining. … The Salukis hit the road next week for their yearly FBS game, visiting Northern Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9. The Huskies upset Boston College 27-24 in overtime Saturday on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Rocky Lombardi.
