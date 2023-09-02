How they scored: Kayleb Wagner bounced off a tackler and scored on a 3-yard run on his first SIU carry. Hunter Simmons scrambled for 12 yards to convert a 4th down that kept the drive going. Baumgarte hit the PAT.

How they scored: CJ Evans found the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown run, making a nice jump cut from left to right to make a defender miss. An SIU personal foul, its eighth penalty of the second half, nullified an interception by Dre Newman. Trujillo made the PAT.

How they scored: Mike DiLiello and Kam Thomas hooked up for a 41-yard touchdown that saw Thomas break a tackle around the 20-yard line and go untouched after that. A pass interference call got the Governors past midfield. The PAT was shanked wide right.

How they scored: Baker found Izaiah Hartrup, the deep threat the offense missed last year, for a 31-yard scoring strike in the left corner of the end zone. The duo combined on a 19-yard completion earlier in the drive. Baumgarte made the PAT.

How they scored: Maddux Trujillo drilled a 29-yard field goal to get the Governors on the board. A bit of Saluki sloppiness helped as they were flagged for a pair of penalties that gave Austin Peay first downs to get the drive going.

How they scored: Baker had plenty of time to throw, waited for someone to break open and found Jaelin Benefield in a gap in the Austin Peay defense. Benefield made a man miss and went 54 yards for the touchdown. Baumgarte hit the PAT.

How they scored: Linebacker Dune Smith pounced on a deflected pass over the middle, intercepting Mike DiLiello and slaloming 26 yards to the end zone for a defensive touchdown. Baumgarte made the try for point.

How they scored: Strong bulled in from the 1 for his second touchdown of the night as SIU took advantage of a 21-yard field. Devin Cowan’s strip-sack of Mike DiLiello that Devin Love recovered led to the score. Baumgarte converted the point-after.

How they scored: Romeir Elliott blasted through a huge hole off left guard on 4th-and-goal from the 1 for a walk-in touchdown. Baker’s 10-yard pass to Vinson Davis set up 1st-and-goal at the 7. Baumgarte toed the PAT.

How They Scored: Nic Baker scrambled out of a potential sack and found Justin Strong open in the right corner of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Austin Peay’s Cedarius Doss kept the drive going with a targeting penalty that converted a 3rd-and-12 for SIU, resulting in his ejection. Jake Baumgarte hit the PAT.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: A

SIU scored its points with long drives in the first half and mostly big plays in the second half. Nic Baker was efficient and made plays with his arm and feet, while the team’s variety of weapons was front and center throughout the evening. The running game accounted for 169 yards and just missed chunk plays on several occasions, although there were times when Austin Peay got too much penetration.

Defense: A

The Salukis were simply too fast, too well-drilled and too much for the Governors for three quarters. It took Austin Peay more than 26 minutes to get a first down and it didn’t score until the game was decided. The front six controlled the scrimmage line and consistently pressured Mike DiLiello. Dune Smith’s 26-yard pick-six in the second quarter was the team’s first defensive touchdown since 2021. The game ball went to new coordinator Antonio James and deservedly so.

Special Teams: B

SIU’s strength was terrific kick coverage as it allowed Austin Peay an average of just 14 yards on six returns, frequently pinning it inside the 20. Less exciting was a bad snap on a field goal that might have impacted Jake Baumgarte hooking the ball left, although he was 7-7 on PATs. Nathan Torney followed a 50-yard punt with two short ones.

Overall: A

Talk about your 180-degree turns. After losing last year’s opener 64-29 in San Antonio against Incarnate Word, which went on to the FCS semifinals, the Salukis were on point across the board for three quarters. They totally dominated a team that went 7-4 last year and almost made the postseason. Going to FBS foe Northern Illinois next week will be a much more difficult task but certainly won’t be impossible if SIU duplicates its execution of Saturday night.