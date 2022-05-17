 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Football | Commanders sign Notree as free agent

Former SIU linebacker Bryce Notree signed a free agent contract Monday with the NFL's Washington Commanders.

Notree was inked by the New Orleans Saints earlier this month after the NFL Draft but was cut. Washington had a need at linebacker and will bring Notree in for a look during their organized team activities (OTAs) next week.

Notree finished his five-year, 43-game Saluki career with 246 tackles, 24th in school history. He started all 13 games last year and led the team in tackles with 91, earning second team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.

He also added 7 1/2 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries, four sacks and two interceptions.

— The Southern

