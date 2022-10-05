SIU Football | D'Ante' Cox makes brother's prediction reality

In the summer, when asked about the SIU receiving corps, senior Avante Cox brought up a name who over the last four years, caught exactly one pass.

His twin brother.

“You watch, D’Ante’ is going to have a big year,” Avante said, repeating those words.

It seemed like a nice thing to say about a sibling, but there wasn’t anything to support that theory.

Fast forward to last week. There was D’Ante’, leading the Saluki offense in a 19-14 win at Illinois State with six catches for 102 yards and a 43-yard run on a reverse. Without his 67-yard reception leading to one score and the big run that led to another, SIU probably loses.

Since being shut out in a season-opening 64-29 loss on Sept. 3 at Incarnate Word, Cox has 18 receptions for 273 yards and a score while drawing a spate of pass interference calls from opponents unable to stop him with their feet.

Turned out his sibling knew best.

“This is what coach (Nick Hill) recruited me for,” Cox said following the Salukis’ third straight win. “This is what I know I can do. I know my abilities and know what I can put on the table. It was just exciting that I finally put it out there.

“I’ve gotten a lot of opportunities and I love everything about this game, really. Everybody was expecting me to come here and do exciting things like (Avante) has done the last two or three years.”

How D’Ante’ got to this stage, six years after he, Avante and Nic Baker helped Rochester win the Class 4A state title in their senior year, is such an interesting story that one almost wonders if it couldn’t be converted to a movie.

The brothers went their separate ways for college, each wanting to spread his wings. Avante opted for Wyoming, where a good young quarterback named Josh Allen was figuring out just how good he really was.

D’Ante’ went to Division II Missouri Baptist and enjoyed a good freshman year. He caught 37 passes for 738 yards and six touchdowns, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch. Then he transferred to Illinois as a walk-on for Lovie Smith’s program.

Cox’s career ground to a halt. He didn’t see the field in the next two years. From about three hours north, he noticed that his brother was enjoying success for his new program.

And then Hill gave D’Ante’ a call.

“He said, ‘You should come here. Your brother is tearing it up,’” D’Ante’ said. “He said you should join him.”

Not much longer after that, D’Ante’ was making the drive down I-57 south. He was back together with Avante and his high school quarterback. It was like they had never left. But fate kept interfering with the third act of D’Ante’s career.

Hill said D’Ante’ was one of the team’s top performers in 2020 training camp. But a torn ACL ended his season before he could take the field. Then last year, after shining in training camp again, D’Ante’ caught a pass and rushed once for three yards in the season opener at Southeast Missouri State.

Then later in the 47-21 rout, he suffered a second torn ACL. Another season was over before it really started.

At a time when many players might have just decided their injuries were proof that it wasn’t meant to be at the next level, D’Ante’ instead attacked another long rehabilitation project with zeal.

“Two ACLs, a lot of disappointment – he’s been on the sideline a lot watching, not getting to travel a lot,” Hill said. “All he could do is put his head down and dream about the opportunity to play his last year.”

D’Ante’ finally got some good injury luck this fall. Izaiah Hartrup, the speedster slated to be the No. 2 option at wide receiver behind Avante, injured a hamstring that’s kept him on the sidelines all year.

D’Ante’ started making his mark in a Week 2 loss to SEMO and since then, has been one of the offense’s most dangerous players. He scored his first SIU touchdown on Sept. 24 against North Dakota, taking a slant pass over the middle and splitting two defenders for a 67-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

And as the Salukis prepare for this week’s trip to Missouri State, the Bears have to account for two Coxes on the scouting report.

”It’s back to the 2016 days,” D’Ante’ said. “Great connections, great friendships. We’re all brothers. We’re just tearing it up and having fun.”