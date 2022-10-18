SIU Football | Difficult schedule hampers South Dakota

Asked to assess South Dakota’s 1-5 record going into Saturday’s Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup with his SIU team, coach Nick Hill didn’t take long to get to the point.

“They’ve played at Kansas State and Montana,” he said. “They’ve played North Dakota State and South Dakota State. There’s a lot of teams that would have the same record as them if they played that schedule. They’re going to be a problem.”

Indeed, the Coyotes have played a schedule that might test the Carolina Panthers, much less your average FCS team. Seven of the nine toughest schedules in FCS belong to MVFC schools. The Salukis are ninth.

South Dakota is an unquestioned No. 1 after playing three top 10 FCS teams, plus a top 20 FBS opponent in K-State. Its 12-10 loss last week at Illinois State came against a 4-2 team that’s building a case for a potential FCS playoff spot next month.

It’s clearly been a worst-case scenario for the Coyotes, a playoff team last year that was eliminated by SIU 22-10 at home in a game where the Salukis forced four turnovers and Avante Cox caught 10 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

On paper, South Dakota appeared equipped to take on this gauntlet. It returned eight starters on defense and seven on offense. Its second-leading rusher, top receiver, top passer and leading tackler all came back.

But things trended in the wrong direction right away. K-State blanked the Coyotes 34-0 in the opener and Montana stopped them 24-7 the following week in Missoula. That was followed by coach Bob Nielson stripping offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ted Schlafke of play-calling duties.

That worked for a week and a half. South Dakota routed Cal Poly 38-21 in Week 3 and led North Dakota State 17-10 at halftime. The Bison outscored it 24-0 in the second half for a 34-17, starting a 10-quarter stretch where the Coyotes have managed just 13 points.

In fact, more than half of South Dakota’s production occurred in the victory over Cal Poly. But Hill is convinced that the Coyotes are about to break through and hopeful it won’t happen this week.

“They create some problems, especially with coach Nielson taking over play-calling,” he said. “You see more commitment to the run. They’re not trying to trick you on anything – they have one-cut running backs who run hard. We’ll get their best effort at home.”

Travis Theis is their top back with 427 yards through six games and a 4.7 yard per carry average. Backup Shomari Lawrence has 322 yards and averages just over five yards per try. The problems have occurred in the passing game. Carson Camp, who was so good and so efficient as a freshman with a 17-7 touchdown-interception ratio and a 65.2 completion percentage, has more picks (5) than TDs (4) this year.

His completion rate has dropped nearly nine percentage points. What’s more, last year’s leading receiver, Carter Bell, has followed up a 41-catch season with only seven for 59 yards this season. And Camp has been sacked 23 times, an ominous stat considering that SIU leads the Valley in sacks with 26.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed more than 200 yards per game on the ground, although they did limit Illinois State to 84 last week. Their stop unit has been on the field for more than 32 minutes per game and opponents have usually been ahead, leading to more running.

Stephen Hillis leads the defense with 60 tackles, including 10 and two sacks last week, when he earned MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. South Dakota has only 12 sacks and nine takeaways.

The stats don’t paint a pretty picture, but the Salukis shouldn’t try to take the Coyotes for granted. This was a postseason team in 2021 and has enough good players to still damage an opponent’s playoff aspirations.

“We’re not focused on what the records are,” Hill said. “We’re focused on competing every game. Each week is a new set of challenges. Our guys know what they’re getting into up there.”