SIU Football | Eight Salukis earn All-MVC honors

Brown led the MVFC with four forced fumbles this season, a mark that is tied for the FCS lead and stands tied for the second-most in a single season in school history. The senior safety has also recorded 31 tackles, which is the fifth-most on the team this season.

Ceasar leads the nation with 11 PBUs and also has recorded 34 tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack. Cesar's play has helped elevate a Saluki defensive backfield that ranks No. 27 in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (179.1).

Southern Illinois also had four players named second-team all-conference – running back Javon Williams Jr., fullback Jacob Garrett, defensive lineman Jordan Berner and linebacker Bryson Strong. The program's honorable mention picks were long snapper Dan Heilbron, punter Jack Colquhoun and linebacker Bryce Notree.

Williams Jr. led the Salukis with 529 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns; a mark that is the seventh-most in the FCS this season. While most of his work has been done on the ground, Williams Jr. has also thrown for three touchdowns and owns a pass efficiency rating of 258.4, which is the top mark in the MVFC this season. The third-year running back led the conference in punt return average (8.8), while also finishing eighth in total rushing.