SIU Football | Elizabeth Toth named director of football operations

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University head football coach Nick Hill announced Tuesday that Elizabeth Toth has been named director of football operations for Saluki football. Previously, Toth served two seasons as the director of football operations and player development for Quincy University, a division II program in central Illinois.

"We're really excited to have Elizabeth on board," Hill said. "Every position is really important, but for me as head coach, maybe the most important position is getting the ops position right. That person can take things off my plate. Through the interview process, her organizational skills and passion for football stood out."

Prior to her time at Quincy, Toth worked as a student intern with Eastern Michigan University from 2018 to 2021. As a Freshman, Toth was involved with the university's video department program. Toth added a recruiting internship in 2019 and was responsible for organizing and leading recruiting visits for 300+ people during Eastern Michigan home games. Her efforts helped produce two of the highest rated recruiting classes in program history.

Toth spent her last semester of college at Eastern Michigan working as an operations intern with the program's chief-of-staff. Her responsibilities included maintaining the program's recruiting database, tracking team activities for NCAA compliance purposes, and assisting with strategic initiatives.

While the Salukis add a key asset in Toth, they also recently lost defense coordinator Jason Petrino to North Dakota State and assistant coach Pat Poore to retirement.

The Salukis finished the 2022 season with a 5-6 record. They open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Austin Peay in Carbondale.