SIU Football | Failure to score TD helped cost Salukis

SIU’s offense wasn’t quite offensive enough in the second half of a 27-24 loss last week at South Dakota.

And believe it or not, the biggest sin they might have committed came on the one drive of the second half where they actually scored.

After the Coyotes opened the half with a touchdown drive that cut the Salukis’ lead to 21-17, SIU worked its way down to the 3-yard line and had second and goal following a 5-yard run by Shaun Lester.

But that was followed by two incomplete passes, forcing the Salukis to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Jake Baumgarte that gave them a 24-17 lead. A touchdown would have not only restored a double-figure lead, but possibly blunted South Dakota momentum and quieted the Dakota Dome.

“That would have been big,” said coach Nick Hill on Monday. “We looked at that this morning as far as some of the keys to the game.”

SIU managed just 50 yards on its last five drives, going 3-and-out early in the fourth quarter after starting at the Coyotes’ 49 and tossing an interception with five minutes left that led to USD’s winning field goal.

It was a second half very similar to a 19-14 win Oct. 1 at Illinois State, where the Salukis established a 19-0 lead and were blanked in the second half. The offense was impotent for most of the half, but the difference was the defense was able to make a critical stop to save the game.

This time, the defense had problems of its own, allowing a season-high 205 rushing yards and allowing two backs to go over 100 yards on the ground. Only one back – Northwestern’s Evan Hull – got to 100 against SIU in the first seven games.

It was, as Hill mentioned, a team loss.

“We let this one get away,” he said. “We all had a hand. We’ll seek to respond this week.”

SUSTAINING SAME LEVEL

Hill disagreed with the notion that the Salukis didn’t carry the same focus to South Dakota that they had during a five-game winning streak that pushed them from 0-2 into a first place tie in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with top-ranked South Dakota State.

“I think we were the same team,” he said. “We really controlled the first half, but it’s about sustaining the same level of play for 60 minutes. The margin of error in this league is pretty small. You’ve got to make plays and have drives.

“Every team in this league can beat us and we can beat every team, too.”

SIU owned a 199-11 advantage in total yardage at one point in the second quarter and led 21-7 with less than three minutes left in the half after Nic Baker’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Miller. But it gained only 105 yards after halftime.

DAWG BITES

Hill said Monday that TE Tyce Daniel (shoulder) was out for the “foreseeable future.” Daniel was injured in a 30-7 win Oct. 15 over Western Illinois after catching a 36-yard pass in the second quarter. It’s hoped that Daniel might be available on Nov. 12 when the Salukis host North Dakota State in their first game after next week’s open date. … SIU fell from 14th to 20th in this week’s FCS Stats Perform Top 25 and dropped to No. 24 in the coaches’ poll. … Center Jacob Caughell limped off the field in the fourth quarter at South Dakota. Hill thinks Caughell might be ready to go this week when the Salukis host Northern Iowa. Aside from Caughell, Hill said the team came out of the South Dakota game unscathed in the injury department.