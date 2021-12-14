SIU Football | Father of player dies in Mayfield tornado

Friday night’s devastating tornado in Western Kentucky touched the SIU football family.

Robert Daniel, 47, the father of Salukis tight end Tyce Daniel, died when the tornado leveled the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory. Robert Daniel was supervising seven detainees of the Graves County Jail in a work-release program.

A report in the Washington Post indicated that Daniel may have saved an inmate from passing. Both were trapped beneath a huge piece of wall dislodged by the tornado, but Daniel kept the inmate from being crushed.

A fellow jailer said all seven of the detainees Daniel supervised survived, thanks to his efforts to move them to safety. It was Daniel’s first time on the night shift at the factory. One of his sons, Zachary, also works there.

A father of seven children, Daniel was in attendance at all SIU football games this year. Tyce Daniel caught 32 passes for 412 yards and three touchdowns in his first year with the Salukis after playing in 28 games from 2017-20 at Memphis.

A product of McCracken County High School in Paducah, Daniel was SIU’s top receiver in its 38-7 FCS playoff loss on Dec. 4 at No. 2 North Dakota State, catching four passes for 85 yards. He registered at least one reception in all 13 games this year as the Salukis went 8-5.

Robert Daniel was one of 74 confirmed fatalities throughout the commonwealth as the result of Friday night’s tornado. The National Weather Service hasn’t yet released its official findings on the tornado’s peak winds, but it’s believed to be one of the strongest tornadoes in United States history.

A deputy jailer, Daniel was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his father, all seven children, two siblings and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services for Daniel are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with burial to follow at Oak Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0