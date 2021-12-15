SIU Football | Furcron wins Doris Robinson Award

SIU offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron is the 2021 winner of the Stats Perform FCS Doris Robinson Award, given to the player who most excels in the classroom and community.

Furcron boasts a 3.88 grade point average in SIU's Masters of Science in Education program. He's also contributed to many service and charitable efforts at Carbondale-area schools, ministries, military, Boys & Girls Club and clean-up drives.

"To even be considered for such a prestigious award is a blessing in itself," Furcron said.

On the field, Furcron started the last 47 games of his career and helped the Salukis earn two berths into the FCS playoffs in a seven-month span. A two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection, Furcron was named a second team All-American on Tuesday by the Associated Press.

This award is named for the wife of former Grambling coach Eddie Robinson, who won 408 games in 56 years. Doris Robinson was a long-time school-teacher in Louisiana.

Furcron will receive the award on Jan. 7, one day before the FCS title game is played in Frisco, Texas.

