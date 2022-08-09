SIU Football | Hand injury might shelve Cox for opener

It didn’t take long for the SIU football team to develop injury concerns about a star player for the Sept. 3 season opener at Incarnate Word.

Coach Nick Hill said that sixth-year senior wide receiver Avante Cox is down with a hand injury suffered in practice and that it’s not certain that he’ll be able to suit up when the Salukis travel to San Antonio.

“Avante’s not out for the season,” Hill said, “but it just depends on is it a four-week injury and can we get him back for the game? Or is it a six-week injury? We’ll get him back at some point, but he’s definitely hurt.”

Cox battled a shoulder injury over the second part of 2021, missing three games, including a second round FCS playoff defeat at North Dakota State. He still finished with 43 catches for 739 yards and five touchdowns.

Cox is a preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team pick and is one of two SIU players on the watch list for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player in FCS football.

Cox enters his senior year with 156 catches in three years for the Salukis, including an MVFC-high 66 during the COVID-19 season. He also caught six passes during 2017 and the first two games of the 2018 campaign at Wyoming before transferring.

SIU has another injury issue at wide receiver. Third-year sophomore Izaiah Hartrup has been slowed by a hamstring. He’s coming off a 43-catch year in 2021 that saw him amass 502 yards and three touchdowns.

Hill said the injuries are testing his team’s depth at receiver, but are giving other players chances to elbow their way into the rotation.

“We’ve had to win games without Avante, Javon (Williams) and different quarterbacks,” he said. “Honestly, a lot of those situations create things during training camp that we’ll have to be ready for during the season.”

DO YOUR HOMEWORK

While the two hours a player spends on the field for practice during preseason camp is vital, the time they spend off it is just as critical.

Hill places a premium on how players approach things like film sessions, classroom work and absorbing the playbook. Those factors, along with getting proper rest between workouts, can determine if a player jumps up the depth chart or slides down it.

“You can be a really talented guy, but if you don’t understand the concept, you’re not going to be fast to the ball,” he said. “Things are changing; you can’t be robots out there. It’s really critical these guys get into the playbook and watch the film, and improve themselves in that aspect.”

Another thing the coaching staff harps on is making sure players recover properly after practices such as Monday’s. The heat index was over 100 degrees on the fake grass at Saluki Stadium when practice ended just before 11:30 a.m.

Roughly two dozen players were herded under the tunnel behind the south end zone for a cooldown bath in several portable pools.

“Everything that we do matters,” Hill said.

FULL GEAR

SIU players donned full gear Tuesday for the first time and got a break from the weather man. It was cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s for most of the 1:45 practice, a marked change from Monday’s sauna-like conditions.

Toward the end of practice, the Salukis worked on goal-line situations and the defense appeared to have the upper hand. They came up with a couple of stops, although Williams cracked through for a touchdown late in the drill.

“Practices will continue to get more physical, although we’re still going to take care of these guys,” Hill said.

One way to do that? Give them Wednesday off, as he will do this week. The team also got Friday off last week after sweating through practices on Aug. 3 and 4.

TV TIME

SIU announced that its Sept. 10 home game with Southeast Missouri State will be aired by KFVS-TOO out of Cape Girardeau. The station will air a 30-minute pregame show at 5:30 p.m. before the kickoff that takes place just after 6 p.m.

Noah Reed will have the play-by-play call with Todd Richards handling sideline duties. Richards and Jess Todd will co-host the pregame show.

KFVS-TOO is available on most cable systems in the area, as well as Roku.