SIU Football | Hartrup stays, 10 more sign scholarships

On Wednesday, the SIU football team officially signed 10 more players to scholarships, giving them a 24-player recruiting class for the 2022 season to replace the 31 players they lost to graduation after a second straight trip to the FCS playoffs.

But the biggest news coming out of Saluki Stadium this week might have been a player the program was able to keep for next year.

Rising sophomore Izaiah Hartrup announced via social media Tuesday night that he was returning to SIU after spending a couple of days in the transfer portal. The return of Hartrup to a receiving corps that includes senior Avante Cox and tight end Tyce Daniel only beefs up an already deep stable of weapons for an explosive offense.

“We love Izaiah and have never shied away from telling him that,” coach Nick Hill said. “Every situation is different with the transfer portal. My number one philosophy is we are never going to change. We love all our players and it’s not going to change my feelings if they go into the transfer portal.

“But the big thing is you have to have a great pulse of the team. You can’t have guys who go in and then let them come back a couple of months later. Being a player-led team is important.”

Hartrup caught 43 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He made an immediate splash in a season-opening win at Southeast Missouri State with six catches for 72 yards and a score. Hartrup also grabbed seven passes for 82 yards in a come-from-behind win over Illinois State.

He saw some playing time during the 2021 spring season, catching seven passes in 10 games.

While the Salukis retained Hartrup, they gained five players through the transfer portal between the December signing period and National Signing Day. The one who might offer the most immediate help is linebacker George Douglas, who played in 44 games the last four years at Central Michigan.

Douglas notched 41 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack last year for the Chippewas, who upset Washington State in the Sun Bowl. Hill said Douglas could have some of the same impact as the graduated Bryce Notree.

“He played a ton of football the last couple of years,” Hill said of Douglas.

Zaid Hamdan enters the program fresh off a short stint at James Madison, where he played five games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury. The defensive lineman started his career at Ohio State.

SIU also landed another transfer D-lineman in R.J. Orebo, who played briefly at Texas A&M, and a defensive back in Collin Heard. Last year, Heard played in all 11 games at Colgate, recording 24 tackles, seven pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.

The Salukis also added wide receiver Javan Hawes, who has two years of eligibility left after time at Cincinnati and Arkansas State.

Of SIU’s five high school signees Wednesday, Christopher’s Peyton Mazur is the most noteworthy name. The 6-5, 335-pound Mazur received some FBS interest and even visited Illinois, but the Salukis’ coaching staff’s persistence paid off.

“It’s important for us to make sure every kid in our backyard understands this is a place they need to come here and play,” Hill said. “This is their opportunity. We’ve done that with Peyton. We’re looking forward to him entering the program and developing.”

Other high school signees include Memphis offensive lineman Harris Hagan, running back Lashaun Lester of Chattooga, Ga., wide receiver Desman Hearns of Tampa and outside lineback Cory McCalip of Jacksonville, Fla.

DAWG BITES

Hill said Wednesday that spring practice would start on March 17. The team’s 15 practices will be conducted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with the spring game set for April 16. … This will be SIU’s first full spring practice in three years. The program couldn’t hold spring drills in 2020 due to COVID-19 and 2021 was used up by the spring season most FCS teams played. … The Salukis open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 in San Antonio against Incarnate Word.

