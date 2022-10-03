SIU Football | Hill laments 2nd half play-calling at Illinois State

After a win, even the shortcomings aren’t as glaring.

So it was easy to forget that in SIU’s 19-14 victory Saturday night at Illinois State that the offense did next to nothing in the second half. After gaining 247 total yards and scoring three touchdowns in the first half, the Salukis managed just 75 yards and a big donut hole after halftime.

After the game, coach Nick Hill second-guessed his play-calling, specifically a 3rd-and-1 reverse from the SIU 21 to Avante Cox that lost three yards and preceded a short punt that led to the Redbirds’ first touchdown.

On Monday, Hill again lamented that particular selection.

“I have to do a better job as a play-caller,” he said. “Handing (Avante) a reverse on a third and one, I’ve got to do better. They did a good job in the second half and they stopped us and we didn’t pick up two first downs in a row.”

Hill wasn’t quite as critical of another play call that caught some eyes. On the second play of the fourth quarter, the Salukis tried a quarterback draw on 3rd-and-3 from their 42 with Nic Baker, who at times this year has made critical yards with his feet.

That wasn’t one of those times. Illinois State diagnosed the play quickly and knocked Baker down for a 1-yard loss, forcing a punt and then scoring on its next possession to draw within five points.

SIU tried hard to lean on its running game in the second half. With a 19-0 halftime lead and a defense that held the Redbirds to 98 yards in the first half, the idea seemed to be a good one. Yet were it not for a dramatic stand by the defense in the last two minutes inside their 15, the Salukis could have lost.

“We did enough to win the football game,” Hill said. "We got off to a good start and just held on in the second half. Every game has a different flow. The ultimate goal is to find a way to win.”

D’ANTE’ COX HONORED

Senior D’Ante’ Cox was honored as the MVFC Newcomer of the Week for his performance at Illinois State. Avante’s twin brother caught six passes for a career-high 102 yards and added a 43-yard run.

D’Aante’s 67-yard catch over the middle early in the second quarter set up Javon Williams’ 2-yard touchdown run that made it 13-0 and his big run led to Romeir Elliott’s scoring jaunt at the 1:05 mark of the second.

After being shut out in the season opener at Incarnate Word, Cox has 18 catches for 273 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown reception two weeks ago in SIU’s 34-17 drilling of North Dakota.

Aside from one reception and a rushing attempt last year in the season opener at Southeast Missouri State, Cox essentially hasn’t played in a game since 2017, his freshman year at Missouri Baptist.

“The biggest thing is he’s stayed here and overcome a lot; he’s kept his head down,” Hill said. “He’s had two torn ACLs and he’s pretty fearless out there. I’m happy for him. He was playing at a super high level before he tore his ACL last year.”

DAWG BITES

SIU made a small jump in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 poll, going from 19 to 17 after its third straight win. Missouri State, a top 10 team all year before eating its third straight loss last week at North Dakota, fell from 7 to 19. … Cornerback DJ Johnson was credited with a pass breakup on the 3rd down play that preceded Richie Hagarty’s sack on Illinois State’s last snap. Redbirds athletic director Kyle Brennan posted a video clip on Twitter late Saturday that appeared to show possible pass interference on Johnson’s coverage, but that might have been a makeup gift from the football gods after Johnson was flagged for a questionable PI to set up SEMO’s winning touchdown on Sept. 10. … The Salukis’ three sacks Saturday night gave them 13 in the last three games. On the other hand, they failed to force a turnover for the fourth time in five games.