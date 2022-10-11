SIU Football | Hill looks beyond numbers to assess WIU

Click on the football page on the Western Illinois website and you’ll see a slogan: "Tradition of Tough."

This year has been tough for the Leathernecks, but not in a way anyone would want to add to their tradition. They’ll bring an 0-5 record to 16th-ranked SIU on Saturday and have been outscored by a whopping 207-72.

Four of those losses have occurred by at least 17 points, including a 34-10 setback two weeks ago at No. 2 South Dakota State. WIU averages just 78.2 rushing yards per game, allows 230.8 and is minus 10 in turnovers.

But Salukis coach Nick Hill is looking far beyond the numbers to assess the Leathernecks’ potential under first-year coach Myers Hendrickson.

“I think they’re doing a good job. They won one game last year, they have new players and new systems,” Hill said. “They’re coming off a bye week, so I think we’ll see the best version of this team because they’re settling in on the things they do really well.”

A cynic might wonder how short that list is, except there appear to be a couple of strengths WIU can boast. For starters, it does not get penalized often. It’s been flagged just 20 times, or two fewer than SIU drew in its first two games.

And the Leathernecks have been good on special teams. They’ve allowed just five yards on punt returns this year while averaging more than 20 yards on kickoff returns. Those are normally the signs of well-coached teams.

But all the good coaching only goes so far when you have to replace your leading passer, receiver and rusher. Hendrickson built prolific offenses at NAIA power Kansas Wesleyan, but will need time to do something even remotely close to that in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Hill says the evidence is there that WIU can move the ball against the top Valley defenses. However, generating a running game has been an issue. In the loss to SDSU, the Leathernecks managed only 19 yards on the ground.

And the Salukis aren’t that much of a dropoff from the Jackrabbits’ stout front seven, if at all. The only opponent that’s managed more than 100 rushing yards is Big 10 foe Northwestern, which despite a 1-5 mark has a good running back in Evan Hull.

“They do a good job with the variety of things they do in the running game,” Hill said. “When they have scoring drives, it’s because they do a good job in the running game. We’ll be challenged defensively with their misdirection stuff.”

WIU has used three quarterbacks extensively but appears to have picked Clay Bruno as its starter. Bruno, who followed SIU starter Nic Baker as a starter at powerful Rochester, actually leads the team in rushing and has thrown for 515 yards but also has six interceptions and just one touchdown.

Defensively, the Leathernecks will try to mix looks and use a variety of zones in the secondary to keep opponents from making big plays. It hasn’t always worked, although South Dakota State did have to grind out most of its scoring drives two weeks ago.

“I felt like our defense played great football,” Hendrickson said to the school’s website after that game. “We were steady and I love our effort. I saw a relentless Leatherneck team today.”

Hill and the Salukis do not want to see a relentless opponent Saturday. It is very likely that during the week, last year’s 31-30 overtime escape in Macomb will be brought up more than once. Upsets happen all the time in college football.

Any deviation from the formula that’s worked the last four weeks for SIU could mean an attention-grabbing win for WIU.

“We have to play a really good game to win,” Hill said. “They took us to overtime last year. When you look at scores and records, you’ll cause yourself more harm than good.”