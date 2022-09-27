SIU Football | Hill praises Illinois State defense

It’s hard to know what to make of Illinois State, which hosts SIU on Saturday night in the rivals’ last scheduled meeting until 2025.

The Redbirds are 2-1 with home wins over Valparaiso and Eastern Illinois, plus an expected 38-0 loss in their FBS road trip to Wisconsin. Their defense has looked pretty good, but the offense has operated in fits and starts, much as it did last year.

Salukis coach Nick Hill has plenty of praise for coach Brock Spack’s defense, which accounted for two touchdowns two weeks ago in a 35-7 win over Eastern Illinois and is limiting opponents to 287.7 total yards per game.

“I said the same thing about (North Dakota coach) Bubba (Schweigert) last week, but they have a well thought-out and executed defense,” said Hill of Illinois State. “We’re going to have to be really locked in and disciplined. We’ll have to play a clean game.”

Jeff Bowens and Deandre Lamont returned interceptions for scores in a five-minute span bridging the halves against Eastern Illinois, turning a close game into a laugher for the Redbirds.

The ringleader defensively has been linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, who terrorized EIU two weeks ago with eight tackles, three for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. His tip of a pass led to Lamont’s pick-six less than three minutes into the third quarter.

Vandenburgh is a man SIU must account for on every snap, judging from the first three games. He’s amassed 30 tackles, seven for loss, and five sacks. Vandenburgh wasn’t bothered by playing beefier bodies at Wisconsin, either, notching 10 tackles and a sack.

Illinois State has mounted a fierce pass rush with 13 sacks in three games. It shapes up as another challenge for a Saluki offensive line that played its best game against North Dakota last week, not allowing a sack and rarely allowing Nic Baker to get touched during a 34-17 romp.

“It was a good job by those guys and our backs did good job in pass protection,” Hill said of that game. “Whether we kept the tight end in or put a back out, the guys were all on the same page.

“Illinois State will create their own set of issues. They will attack at times. We have to reload with the focus of doing our job as play-callers to limit opportunities for guys to get home.”

While the Redbirds have played solid defense, their offense has again been spotty. They’ve averaged just over 90 yards per game on the ground and haven’t broken a run of longer than 20 yards.

What’s more, leading rusher Wenkers Wright (126 yards) suffered a shoulder sprain against EIU and Spack said his status for the SIU game wasn’t certain. The team’s second-leading rusher, Pha’leak Brown, has just 67 yards.

Minnesota transfer Zack Annexstad has completed 62% of his 79 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns, but has also tossed five interceptions. He was 19 of 33 against EIU with two TDs, two picks and 212 yards.

“The quarterback is an experienced guy with time in the Big 10 and their coordinator (Tony Petersen) was in the Big 10,” Hill said. “They’re always really physical up front with a good offensive line and good tight ends.”

Illinois State had its bye week last week, giving it two weeks to rest injured bodies and prepare for the Salukis. Asked if that gives the Redbirds an advantage, Hill said that can work both ways.

“You can get guys healthy with a bye, but we also have an opportunity to play with momentum on our side,” he said.