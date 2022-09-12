SIU Football | Hill, Salukis aim to force turnovers in the weeks ahead

By now, everyone knows that SIU’s football team is 0-2 and that it’s experiencing frightful difficulties in defending the passing game. Opponents are completing nearly 72 percent of their attempts and averaging more than 15 yards per catch.

But there’s another problem haunting the defense that’s arguably as important as the chunk plays they’re allowing via the air. Going into Saturday’s trip to FBS foe Northwestern, they have yet to force a turnover.

That’s in sharp contrast to last year’s team, which went 8-5 and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs because it took the ball from its opponents 26 times. The Salukis intercepted 16 passes and recovered 10 fumbles.

After a 34-31 loss to Southeast Missouri State last week, coach Nick Hill specifically mentioned last year’s team having veterans like Jordan Berner, Bryce Notree and Qua Brown who regularly caused turnovers.

Hill expanded on those thoughts Monday morning.

“There are all kinds of turnovers,” he said. “You can make a great play like stripping the ball and there’s a savviness to that. That’s not something you luck into. Last season, guys did that multiple times.

“We’ve played two quarterbacks that have made good decisions, so we have to start making them make bad decisions. We’ve got to look at some of the things we are doing.”

One way to heat up a quarterback and perhaps force an inaccurate throw that could lead to an interception is to get pressure. SIU collected 33 sacks last year, but only has four through two games.

Not only are the Salukis not getting to the quarterback, they really aren’t hurrying him often enough. They only hurried SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent once in 44 pass attempts, enabling him to complete 33 attempts for 332 yards and the game-winning score with 11 seconds left.

“We haven’t played to our standard of defense,” Hill said. “We’ve got to get them into bad down-and-distances, and then get home.”

HAMSTRUNG

While wide receiver Avante Cox (broken left hand) made it back for the season’s first two games despite getting injured on Aug. 7 and then undergoing surgery, the news hasn’t been as good for Izaiah Hartrup.

After matching Cox’s 43 receptions last year, Hartrup has stayed on the shelf with a hamstring injury that Hill said might keep him out another two weeks.“

"It’s as bad a hamstring injury as we’ve seen as far as holding someone out for a significant amount of time,” Hill said.

If that timeline holds true, the earliest Hartrup might return is SIU’s trip to Illinois State on Oct. 1. Hartrup’s absence has been felt in the team’s downfield passing game because he has the speed to get behind defensive backs. He can also make them miss on short passes.

One player who stepped up against SEMO to help the passing game was D’Ante’ Cox, the twin brother of Avante. D’Ante’ grabbed four passes for 45 yards and also drew a couple of pass interference calls, including one on a fourth quarter touchdown drive that moved the chains on third-and-long.

“He’s just now getting into the groove,” Hill said. “He’s going to have bigger games than what he had on Saturday.”

WILLIAMS’ USAGE

Javon Williams was on the field for just one series and a kickoff return in the first half against SEMO, leaving some to wonder if he was injured.

Williams finished the game with 10 yards on five carries and three receptions for 45 yards. Through two games, he’s rushed 15 times for only 25 yards and has yet to find the end zone.

“If you’re a coach studying us, he’s lined up at every position on the field,” Hill said when asked if Williams’ lack of usage was by design. “He’s a big part of the offense and we have to find ways to get him the ball.”

Romeir Elliott was the top runner for the second straight game with 64 yards on 10 attempts, including a 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He’s compiled 167 yards on 25 carries in two games.

Hill said that Elliott should have gotten more carries than he did.