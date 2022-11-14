SIU Football | Hill, Salukis fighting for every inch

In the movie “Any Given Sunday,” Al Pacino plays coach Tony D’Amato and preaches to his Miami Sharks in one scene about fighting for every inch.

If SIU coach Nick Hill sounded like Pacino/D’Amato after Saturday’s 21-18 loss to North Dakota State and again on Monday during his weekly Zoom call, it’s only understandable. It’s the inches that have kept the Salukis from fulfilling internal and external expectations.

Going into Saturday’s regular season finale at Youngstown State, the Salukis are 5-5 overall, 4-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and a long shot to earn an at-large spot to the 24-team FCS playoffs that start next weekend.

SIU has lost three straight games by a combined seven points. Throw in a 34-31 defeat on Sept. 10 to Southeast Missouri State on a game-winning touchdown pass with 11 seconds left and you have four defeats by 10 points.

Hence, the search to find those missing inches Hill referenced.

“Looking at the little things, it would have been nice to score with a minute left and two timeouts Saturday that would have created opportunities to get the ball back like we did against Northern Iowa,” Hill said of the loss to NDSU.

Instead, the Salukis couldn’t get into the end zone until 39 seconds remained on a pass from Nic Baker to D’Ante’ Cox. Even after a two-point conversion from Baker to Avante Cox cut the margin to three, SIU still needed to recover an onside kick, which didn’t happen. The Bison were able to run out the clock.

There were also five critical penalties over the game’s final 20 minutes that cost the Salukis. Two of them came after Louis Wilbert’s big hit on a kickoff return appeared to pin NDSU back at its 16.

However, SIU drew an unsportsmanlike conduct foul after the play. Then the replay official chimed in during a TV timeout to ask for a review on Wilbert’s tackle. It was ruled targeting and Wilbert was kicked out of the game.

The extra 30 yards in penalties gave the Bison excellent field position at their 46 and they scored 10 plays later to take the lead for good.

“Louis has to learn that the game isn’t going in the other direction,” Hill said. “They continue to create rules that make it difficult for defenders. It wasn’t his intent, but that’s the way the (return man) came back into him.”

STILL STREAKING

Two days after the game ended, it appears that Avante Cox’s streak of catching a pass in every SIU game in his career will continue.

Although he caught a two-point conversion pass, Cox wasn’t credited with a catch from the line of scrimmage. Extra-point conversion plays don’t go in the final individual stats, so it appeared that Cox’s streak would end at 41.

But a look at film Monday morning revealed that what was judged as a running play early in the fourth quarter was changed to a forward pass from Baker to Cox. The play lost a yard, but the change to a pass means Cox now has a catch in 42 straight games.

That was also the only time Cox was targeted on 24 passes, highly unusual for a player who’s tied with his brother, D’Ante’, for the team lead in receptions with 41.

“Our passing game is directed where the coverage is. That’s just the way the game goes,” said Hill, explaining why Avante wasn’t targeted more.

DAWG BITES

Hill said that RBs Justin Strong (thumb) and Romeir Elliott (broken finger) might be able to play at Youngstown State. Strong practiced last week but doctors felt he would be better off with his thumb remaining in a cast another week, while Elliott was hurt against Northern Iowa. … Saturday’s announced attendance of 4,575 was the program’s smallest home crowd since the COVID-19 season of 2020-21, when crowds were capped at 2,400 due to state law for the four home games played in the spring. … Javon Williams’ 21 carries Saturday were his most in a game this year.