SIU Football | Hill: Salukis 'needed' 35-point loss

Late Saturday night, minutes after SIU finished a 64-29 loss in San Antonio against Incarnate Word, Salukis coach Nick Hill said the defeat was embarrassing during a post-game radio interview.

While Hill didn’t use the word Monday morning during his game-week press conference, it was clear that he was still stinging from a game that saw SIU allow its most points since North Dakota State dropped 65 on it to finish a 2-9 2018 season.

“It was a disappointing way to start the season,” he said. “It was a collective butt-whipping we took. It was something we needed, and how we respond will tell me a lot as to what this team is about.”

The Salukis were outgained 550-328 despite running 37 more plays from scrimmage and picking up 31 first downs, the most Hill can remember one of his teams getting since becoming the SIU coach back in 2016.

But the offense definitely contributed to the dreary result. It got inside the 10-yard line four different times and didn’t score touchdowns. In fact, it turned a 2nd-and-5 from the UIW 8 late in the first quarter into a punt on 4th-and-32 from the Cardinals’ 40, thanks to two penalties and a lost-yardage play on a third down pass.

And that failure became six points the other way when the quarter’s second bad punt snap cost the Salukis 40 yards and set up a 20-yard field for UIW.

“We just weren’t dialed in for a variety of reasons,” Hill said.

There were some who thought SIU’s No. 9 preseason ranking was a bit high, considering how much it lost among the defensive line. While no one forecast a 35-point shellacking in the season opener, it certainly backed up the skeptics’ thoughts.

Hill elaborated on his thought that the Salukis needed that type of result.

“I don’t know if we were cocky, but you don’t know how the 2022 season is going to be in August,” he said. “We lost so much leadership off last year’s team. We’ve got to earn your way to that and we haven’t done anything yet.”

TAKING OWNERSHIP

It’s a phrase that Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has used in recent years after poor performances in bad losses.

“We’ve got to take ownership of that one,” he says.

Hill sounded a lot like Tomlin when asked how SIU will move on from a bad result.

“You have to take ownership of everything you put out there and get better,” Hill said. “We have to get better and I expect us to do that. This game prepares you for life in a lot of ways. Learning from adversity – that’s what this team needs to do.”

Two long touchdown passes triggered the two more adverse phases of this one for SIU. It gave up a 66-yard bomb on 3rd-and-12 just 1:18 into the game to open scoring, then a short pass on third down in the third quarter became a 36-yard scoring play after the Salukis drew within 29-19.

Too often, one bad play led to several more for SIU.

“We’ve got to get back to the way that I think this team is capable of playing,” Hill said.

DAWG BITES

The hour and 58 minutes worth of delays – 1:40 for lightning prior to the game, 18 minutes when the lights went out late in the first quarter – pushed everything back. That included the charter flight the Salukis took back to Marion. It landed sometime around 4 a.m. Sunday. … SIU ran 30 consecutive plays from scrimmage bridging the halves. It ended the first half with an 11-play drive that led to Jake Baumgarte’s 47-yard field goal as time expired, then ran 19 plays to set up a 32-yarder by Baumgarte that started the third quarter. … The Salukis dropped eight spots in the Stats Perform Top 25 poll Monday and check in at No. 17.