SIU Football | Hill's intuition on Baker proves correct

SIU coach Nick Hill knew last Tuesday that Nic Baker was locked in and ready to have his best game of the year at Northwestern.

Hill’s intuition proved correct as Baker threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the Salukis’ 31-24 upset of the Big 10’s Wildcats. The Missouri Valley Football Conference recognized the performance Sunday night, naming Baker as its co-Offensive Player of the Week along with Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley.

Baker had a hand in all four SIU touchdowns at Northwestern. He also snuck for a 1-yard score with 5:09 left that supplied the Salukis with a 31-17 lead. Baker’s 20-yard run earlier in the fourth quarter set up his tie-breaking 9-yard scoring strike to Jacob Garrett.

“He played clean football,” Hill said Monday morning of Baker. “Every game he plays in, he’s going to make some plays. Besides one interception on the tipped ball, he had great command and composure.

‘You can watch Sunday and some of those QBs have those kind of picks. He threw the ball to the right receiver in the right spot, so it was the right decision. He put us in position to win.”

It marked the fourth time in the last three seasons that Baker has won the award. He captured it after piloting a 38-14 rout of North Dakota State on Feb. 27, 2021 to end the Bison’s 39-game winning streak and won it twice in the 2021 fall season.

Baker hit his first 11 passes at Northwestern and finished 23 of 34 with a tipped-ball pick. Now he and SIU turn their attention away from one of its biggest wins in years to validating that result with a victory over North Dakota Saturday in their MVFC opener.

“The long 6-hour ride down (Interstate) 57 felt good,” said Hill of the trip back from Northwestern. “It was a big win for our fans and program, but our full focus is on North Dakota. It’s a phenomenal test for us to open conference play.”

BACK IN THE RANKINGS

Notching the first Power 5 win for an FCS program this year was good enough to get SIU back in the Stats Perform Top 25 at No. 24. The Salukis fell out of every poll after season-opening losses at Incarnate Word and to Southeast Missouri State.

Some national college football writers’ Twitter accounts lampooned Northwestern for losing to a winless FCS team at home. Those folks could be excused in one way, but they clearly spend little time following FCS football to know that Incarnate Word is a top 10 team with an FBS win at Nevada and that SEMO is ranked in at least one top 25 poll of FCS programs.

Hill said the tough early schedule allowed him to find out a lot about this team.

“You’re going to get exposed when you play the schedule we have,” he said. “We ran into a buzzsaw in Week 1 and I think they’ve proven they’re a top 5, top 10 team. We’ve played two ranked opponents and a Big 10 school.

“We’ve gotten to see where we need to make our improvements and we’re working towards that.”

North Dakota (2-1, 1-0) is ranked 19th after rallying in the fourth quarter for a 27-24 win last week at Northern Arizona. The Fighting Hawks stand atop the Valley, thanks to a 29-27 decision two weeks ago at home against Northern Iowa.

DAWG BITES

Aside from DE Raquan Lindsey, who was injured while covering a kickoff, Hill said the team came out of the Northwestern game without any notable ailments. … Safety Antonio Fletcher enjoyed his best game for SIU after joining the program in the offseason, notching 10 tackles and breaking up a pass. … Cornerback DJ Johnson not only had four tackles, but wrecked a bubble screen and caused the pass to deflect in the air off the receiver and blocker. That enabled Zach Burrola to make an interception late in the first half.