SIU Football | How a promising season turned sour

SIU’s 2022 football season was really three seasons in one.

There was an 0-2 start that included a 64-29 blowout loss at Incarnate Word, which turned into a top 10 team, and a galling 34-31 defeat to Southeast Missouri State. Then the Salukis won five in a row and edged as high as No. 14 in the FCS Stats Perform poll.

They were well on their way to a sixth straight win Oct. 22 at South Dakota, establishing a 21-7 second quarter lead and looking like a team intent on challenging for a Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

But instead of finishing business against a one-win team and clinching a fourth straight winning season, SIU gassed the lead and lost 27-24. That was the start of a season-ending four-game losing streak that ended with a come-from-ahead 28-21 defeat at Youngstown State on Saturday after the Salukis owned a 21-7 advantage with less than nine minutes left.

A team that talked about going from seven or eight wins to nine or 10 and hosting playoff games instead went 5-6 and failed to make the playoffs with an experienced, proven roster.

“We’ll have plenty of time to reflect on that,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “If we had those answers right now, we wouldn’t have let it happen these last (four) weeks. We have to look at that internally.

“I’ve got to do a better job of pushing whatever buttons it takes, making whatever calls we have to make, to allow us to finish these games and win.”

We look at three factors as to why a promising season turned sour down the stretch:

1. Not getting late stops

The defense had a chance in each of the last five losses to perhaps change the game’s outcome by getting one stop, but just couldn’t do it.

In the Sept. 10 loss to SEMO, which finished 9-2 and won the Ohio Valley Conference title via coin flip, the Salukis were hit with a pair of questionable pass interference penalties in the end zone in the last minute on fourth down incompletions.

South Dakota drove for the go-ahead field goal in the last three minutes, while Northern Iowa erased a 36-31 fourth quarter lead on a touchdown with less than six minutes left. North Dakota State tallied a pair of fourth quarter TDs to earn a 21-18 win on Nov. 12.

And then SIU ceded three touchdowns in the final 8:43 in Saturday’s finale. A stop on the first or second drive likely means a victory.

“We found out this year that we have to play well late in games,” Hill said. “We just not have been able to do that over these last four weeks.”

2. Other phases failed

Offense and special teams have their fingerprints on this losing season, too. They had chances to make a difference and couldn’t get it done.

At South Dakota, the offense did what it pleased in the first half but managed just one field goal in the second half. And they didn’t take sufficient advantage of the defense’s work in the middle two quarters against North Dakota State.

In the season-ending loss, the Salukis reached the YSU 22 late in the fourth quarter with a chance to tack on a score that might have prevented the Penguins from completing their comeback. But they couldn’t finish off that drive with points and gave YSU more momentum.

SIU kicker Jake Baumgarte would love to have a couple of kicks back. He missed a 40-yarder in the last minute that would have given the Salukis a 39-37 lead against UNI and came up short on a 44-yarder with 3:45 left at Youngstown State.

Special teams made few impact plays all year. Those two simply stick out because of their tangible impact on game outcomes.

3. Lack of big plays

It was ironic that all three of Saturday’s touchdowns came on big pass plays, because SIU didn’t always come up with chunk plays.

It makes little sense that the Salukis couldn’t do that. They boasted proven big-play threats at running back, wide receiver and tight end. But there were times when those big plays weren’t there for long stretches.

SIU averaged just 3.3 yards per rush and none of its main backs even cracked 500 yards. The Salukis’ average completion totaled just over 11.5 yards, less than the opponents. They owned the ball for just over 33 minutes per game but only outscored the opponents by 17 points.

Winning time of possession helps. But having the ability to strike in one play also helps. And SIU didn’t do as much of that this year as it wanted to, which was reflected in the final record.