In the second quarter on Oct. 22, SIU owned a 21-7 lead at South Dakota. The Salukis were rolling on both sides of the ball, well on the way to their sixth straight win that would put them on the verge of an FCS playoff spot.

And then the Coyotes inserted backup quarterback Aidan Bouman. Not that they had a choice, because starter Carson Camp accounted for minus 10 yards of total offense in nearly a half.

Bouman didn’t morph into Dan Fouts before anyone’s eyes. Might not have even morphed into his dad, Todd, a serviceable backup quarterback in the NFL for 14 years. But he threw for 120 yards and led South Dakota for a come-from-behind 27-24 win.

It’s that kind of performance SIU coach Nick Hill hopes his backup quarterbacks can give in case starter Nic Baker gets hurt or is so ineffective that he must be replaced. That’s why this spring is critical for guys like Zach Zebrowski and Hunter Simmons, who are both aiming to become QB2.

“We want to create as many good players as we possibly can in the quarterback room,” said Hill after practice on Wednesday night. “The number one way to do that is through reps. We have a great quarterback room, really talented, close-knit. Multiple guys are ready when their time comes.”

One of the ways Hill attempts to accelerate their development is by making the backups’ spring reps live ones. That is, he puts no restrictions on contact. His reasoning is the more he can get them accustomed to the speed of a real game, the better their chances are of stepping in on a moment’s notice and not missing a beat.

Zebrowski, for one, appreciates it. As a guy who doesn’t mind pulling the ball down and running, he wants game conditions wherever he can get them.

“You really don’t get to play football for half the year like you do basketball,” he said. “You don’t get as many opportunities so we have to take advantage of these practices and work with everyone.

“It feels like real football when we’re going live. If they tackle me, they tackle me. I feel like scrambling is part of my game, so scrimmages are big for that. You can’t always get that feel in practice.”

Zebrowski got a bit of playing time last year at the end of a blowout loss at Incarnate Word and in the second half of a one-sided rout of Western Illinois. He completed 4 of 5 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown while adding 31 yards on a pair of rushes.

As for Simmons, The Southern’s 2021 spring high school football Player of the Year at Marion, is in his third year with the program. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore brought a big arm to campus and has used the last two falls to learn the playbook and watch Baker dissect opposing defenses.

“These practices are big for us,” Simmons said. “In the fall, we’re not taking that many reps. We’re just helping Bake get ready. It’s completely different in the spring because we’re all getting chances to go.”

If one watched the last half of Wednesday night’s practice, they saw the tools both quarterbacks own. Zebrowski slalomed through several defenders on one scramble for a first down, while Simmons unveiled his arm on a Hail Mary to end the session, tossing about a 60-yard pass into the end zone that was knocked down.

But it’s not always about making the spectacular play for a backup quarterback. It’s about knowing the offense, being ready to jump in literally on the spur of the moment and making your teammates in the huddle believe that there will be no dropoff from your starter.

Hill was quick to point out that Simmons corrected an alignment error before one snap, moving a tight end from one side of the formation to another so that a play could run correctly.

“There’s a lot of guys that if you get them out here in a T-shirt and shorts, they can throw it, and they are athletic,” Hill said. “But you’ve got to have command and confidence in yourself. Those 10 other guys looking you in the eye have to feel that from you.

“You have to have a presence about you and that comes with time, too. Confidence comes with reps. These guys have been in the same system since they’ve gotten here and over time, the game slows down for you.”