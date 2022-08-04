SIU Football | Jules gets ready for big season on the field

CARBONDALE — After SIU’s first practice Wednesday, cornerback P.J. Jules was asked his opinion of the team’s defense.

“The defense is great,” he said. “It’s full of ballhawks, it’s fast and it’s full of guys hungry to play football. We’re ready to hit, fly around on the field.”

It can be argued that of the returning starters on defense, no one exemplifies that more than Jules. The 6-foot-3, 191-pound fourth-year junior from Orlando is the top returning tackler with 74, 55 of them solos, an advertisement of his willingness to play physically.

Jules also led the team with six pass breakups and returned his only interception of the year 41 yards for a touchdown during the Salukis’ near-upset at Kansas State on Sept. 11. He also logged three tackles for loss, a sack and chipped in a fumble recovery during the team’s FCS playoff win at South Dakota on Nov. 27.

Little wonder, then, that Jules has been tabbed as a preseason first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick at defensive back. He’s the only SIU defender to earn that honor.

But he says it doesn’t create extra pressure for him to play to that standard.

“I’m thankful for everything,” he said. “I’m thankful for the recognition. I’m thankful for being alive. I’m just doing what I love and trying to get better each and every day.”

If one takes a good look at Jules’ first three years in Carbondale, that’s pretty much how he’s attacked his career. He has expanded his role every season, going from a special teams whiz as a freshman to getting more snaps during the COVID-19 year to earning a starting job last year and simply running with it.

Jules came up with nine special teams tackles in 2019 as the Salukis turned things around in the season’s second half, going 5-1 down the stretch to finish 7-5 and just miss an FCS playoff spot. He made 17 tackles in the COVID-19 season, including a career-high four stops in a dramatic one-point win over Northern Iowa that helped SIU garner a playoff berth.

And last year, only Bryce Notree and Qua Brown were in on more tackles than Jules. Or to put it another way, two sixth-year seniors who were among the most experienced players in Saluki history were the lone teammates to make more plays.

But the season had a dreary ending for SIU, and not just because of the snowy conditions outside the Fargodome on Dec. 4. North Dakota State carved the Salukis up during a 38-7 defeat, running at will and controlling the scrimmage line.

Six starters are gone from that defense, but there is hope they can improve. It’s based on the fact that three starters are back in the secondary. Jules and David Miller return at cornerback, while Clayton Bush brings a streak of 23 straight starts to free safety.

“We fly around,” Jules said. “We are ready for everything. Our back end is silly.”

The secondary could easily be sillier. When Arkansas State transfer Antonio Fletcher is cleared to play, he could make an immediate impact at strong safety. The two-time preseason All-Sun Belt Conference pick made 134 tackles in 40 career games for the Red Wolves.

If a mostly-new defensive line can hold its own and allow a good linebacking corps to make plays, it stands to reason that Jules and his mates in the secondary will have a chance to strut their stuff. That could allow SIU to make the next step it desires as a program.

“Everybody’s come in with a working mentality,” Jules said. “They just want to get better and grind. Right now, we have the perfect mindset to put our heads down, just grind and work.”