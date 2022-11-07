SIU Football | Message remains same for Salukis

For all intents and purposes, Saturday’s Missouri Valley Football Conference home date with No. 4 North Dakota State is a win-or-die game for SIU’s playoff chances.

But according to Salukis coach Nick Hill, the message remains the same as it was for the season opener at Incarnate Word or the team’s last win on Oct. 15 against Western Illinois.

“This game and every game, the message is the same,” he said Monday morning. “We need a win. We have to own what we are and we’re 5-4 with an opportunity to end our season well.”

SIU put itself in this position by blowing a 21-7 lead on Oct. 22 in a 27-24 defeat at South Dakota, then falling a yard shy on Oct. 29 in a 37-36 setback to Northern Iowa. Nic Baker completed a Hail Mary pass after time expired, but Jay Jones was ruled down at the 1-yard line to end the game.

It is highly unlikely that a split of the last two games – the Salukis visit Youngstown State next week – will result in a playoff spot. That’s even if SIU’s win comes against the Bison (7-2, 5-1).

While the Salukis had an open date last week, NDSU enjoyed the next closest thing – a trip to winless Western Illinois. The Bison cruised to a 56-17 win, running for 453 yards and needing to try just five passes.

Hill and his staff used the bye week for several purposes. First was getting the players time away from football and enabling them to rest. SIU practiced just three days last week, workouts Hill characterized as “really good.”

Hill also did a weekly self-scout of the team, looking for tendencies that opponents might have been able to evaluate and use to their advantage over the first nine games.

“Part of the process is looking inwardly, seeing what we can tweak,” he said. “Did we put together a good plan and put guys in position to make plays? Did we adjust well during the game to some of the things they did differently?

“Other times, it’s as simple as showing the guys that (a play call) was a good call that we could have executed better.”

STRONG TO RETURN

The bye week meant good news on the injury front in a couple of cases, most notably running back Justin Strong.

The versatile junior, who can run or catch passes with equal skill, underwent thumb surgery and has returned to the practice field. Hill said Monday the thumb would be padded, but Strong will be able to play Saturday after sitting out the last three games.

It looks like center Jacob Caughell (ankle), who dressed against Northern Iowa but didn’t play, should be able to come back this week as well. Caughell went down in the fourth quarter at South Dakota.

“We’re as healthy as we can be at this time of the year,” Hill said. “It was good to give guys time off to get rested up for these last two games. We should be in a good spot.”

DAWG BITES

SIU received nine votes in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 Monday but remains outside the rankings after consecutive losses and a week off. South Dakota State was voted No. 1 again after a last-play field goal gave it a 31-28 win last week at Northern Iowa, likely killing the Panthers’ playoff hopes at 5-5. … Hill quashed the notion that the Salukis are aiming for revenge after last year’s playoff loss at NDSU. “Your approach has to be the same or it’s not right. We’re 5-4 and we have to find a way to get a win,” he said. … How did Hill spend his one Saturday off? “Up in the deer stand,” he said. “I checked the scores occasionally, but aside from that, it was just enjoying the weekend with the family.”