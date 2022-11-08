SIU Football | NDSU not invincible, but still tough

If your football team was 7-2 and ranked 4th in the country with its losses at a Pac-12 school and at home to the current No. 1 by two points, you’d be sky-high about your chances of a long playoff run.

But at North Dakota State, where the Bison have won nine FCS titles in 11 years, there’s a feeling of vulnerability that hasn’t existed in a while. This team isn’t quite as invincible as usual, although no one in the FCS playoff field is eager to make a December trip to the Fargodome.

Asked about the concept of NDSU perhaps being just outstanding instead of unstoppable, SIU coach Nick Hill, whose team hosts the Bison on Saturday in a must-win game in regards to their playoff hopes, quickly scoffed at the notion.

“This team is a top one, two, three team that can do everything it has in the past,” Hill said. “They might have two losses, but they are as good as they have been. You look at the job coach (Matt) Entz does there – it’s not easy to take over a national power like he has and keep winning.”

From Craig Bohl to Chris Klieman to Entz, the winning formula has been simple at NDSU: Run the ball, stop the run and win the kicking game. The names change on the field and occasionally the sideline, but the results rarely do.

The Bison are 165-19 since the start of the 2010 season. Until a 31-28 loss on Sept. 17 at Arizona, they had won six straight games against FBS foes. There was a reason FBS teams avoided NDSU for six straight years before September; there was nothing to gain for a TV league school from playing the Bison.

This year’s team is like most of the others in its style. They are a run-first offense that has three backs who could play steadily at many Power 5 programs. They average 263 yards rushing and 6.1 yards per carry, and have fewer negative-yardage running plays than anyone else in FCS.

How old-school is NDSU? Its star offensive player might be a fullback. But Hunter Luepke is no ordinary fullback. He’s rushed for 592 yards and nine touchdowns while catching four scoring strikes. Luepke stands to make a good amount of money at this game one day.

There’s also halfbacks TaMerik Williams and Kobe Johnson, who have combined for 776 yards and eight scores. Williams ran all over SIU last year in a 38-7 playoff win in Fargo, gaining 112 yards and scoring twice.

Don’t overlook quarterback Cam Miller, who’s completing nearly 70% of his passes for 1,219 yards and nine scores. And take a peek at tackle Cody Mauch while you’re at it. He’s the leader of the offensive line and he’s likely to join Luepke in the NFL one day.

“You’ve got to have early-down success against them,” Hill said, “but they’ll mix it up, too. The QB is a really good player. And they have the element of getting big.”

Defensively, the Bison haven’t been as tough against the run as usual. Opponents are averaging 145.3 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry. MVFC foes like SDSU and even Indiana State, which has won one game all year, were able to control the ball for long stretches via the ground.

NDSU has intercepted 10 passes and allowed just 142.2 passing yards per game but was carved up by Jayden de Laura at Arizona. He completed 20 of 28 attempts for 229 yards. It’s not inaccurate to say that Nic Baker is the best passer it’s faced since de Laura.

Regardless, the Bison will be a load for the Salukis. And if history is a guide, they’re still not a team you want to see in your playoff bracket in a couple of weeks.

“They have two losses,” Hill said, “but they’re still as good as they’ve ever been.”