SIU Football | North Dakota State cruises by the Salukis in FCS playoffs

FARGO, N.D. – There was no Dakota sweep, no repeat of February’s 38-14 rout that ended a 39-game winning streak.

Instead, there was another helping of what SIU and nearly every opponent gets when it visits the Fargodome – a physical beatdown, administered six and seven yards at a time.

Second-seeded North Dakota State scored on four of its first five possessions and started the second half with a marathon drive for a back-breaking touchdown in a 38-7 rout Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

“I thought we could have been more physical,” said linebacker Bryce Notree. “We did a bad job of setting the edges. Their schemes, they were well-coached and they’ve been running them for years. We needed to stop it but failed to do it today.”

While the Salukis pack up the equipment for the year with an 8-5 record, the Bison (11-1) will host seventh-seeded East Tennessee State next weekend in the quarterfinals.

The reason this happened was pretty simple. NDSU outrushed SIU 389-61, controlling the ball for a whopping 37:15. After TaMerik Williams powered in from the 1 to finish off an 8:31 drive that started the second half, the Bison owned nearly a 4-1 advantage in time of possession.

“They whipped our butt,” said Salukis coach Nick Hill. “We have to swallow that pill; we have to own it.”

Williams rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while quarterback Cam Miller added 61 yards and a pair of scores on 13 attempts. Miller also mixed in 88 yards passing on 9 of 14 accuracy, connecting on his first five throws to keep the Saluki defense a step behind.

NDSU set an immediate tone. After SIU got a first down before punting, the Bison chewed up 83 yards in just under five minutes. Miller’s 20-yard throw to Kobe Johnson got NDSU out of a 2nd-and-19, setting up Miller’s 9-yard run at the 7:37 mark.

After Jake Reinholz hit a 20-yard field goal with 1:58 left in the first quarter, the Salukis answered. Nic Baker zinged a 44-yard dart to Tyce Daniel over the middle to set up a 4th-and-1 gamble that paid off beautifully. Baker found Landon Lenoir off play-action for a 22-yard touchdown on the second quarter’s first play.

But SIU’s defense couldn’t come up with a stop that might have built momentum. Instead, the Bison methodically marched 65 yards in 13 plays, eating just over seven minutes. Williams swept right end for a 1-yard touchdown that made it 17-7.

“To be honest, we got out-executed,” said defensive tackle Keenan Agnew. “They dialed some things up and they were physical, and technically sound. It got away from us.”

The Salukis went 3-and-out and NDSU tacked on another touchdown with two minutes remaining in the half. Miller got it from the 5, finishing off a 63-yard drive in which every yard came via the ground.

From that point, SIU’s hopes of beating every Dakota school in the Missouri Valley Football Conference dwindled to zero. It defeated North Dakota and both South Dakota schools earlier this year, including last week’s first-round playoff win at South Dakota.

But this was a whole different Dakota – and a whole different level.

“I’ll tip my cap to the team that’s able to derail these guys,” Hill said of the Bison. “That was an old-fashioned North Dakota State butt-whipping.”

Baker completed 23 of 32 attempts for 220 yards, but also absorbed three sacks and was under consistent pressure for most of the second half. The Salukis played without wide receiver Avante Cox, who was scratched during warmups when a knee injury he suffered late at South Dakota wouldn’t allow him to go full-speed.

After the game, Hill gave his returning players a simple message.

“Let this feeling sit for a little bit and use it as fuel for next year,” Agnew said.

