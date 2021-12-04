 Skip to main content
SIU Football

SIU Football | North Dakota State cruises by the Salukis in FCS playoffs

FARGO, N.D. – There was no Dakota sweep, no repeat of February’s 38-14 rout that ended a 39-game winning streak.

Instead, there was another helping of what SIU and nearly every opponent gets when it visits the Fargodome – a physical beatdown, administered six and seven yards at a time.

Second-seeded North Dakota State scored on four of its first five possessions and started the second half with a marathon drive for a back-breaking touchdown in a 38-7 rout Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

“I thought we could have been more physical,” said linebacker Bryce Notree. “We did a bad job of setting the edges. Their schemes, they were well-coached and they’ve been running them for years. We needed to stop it but failed to do it today.”

While the Salukis pack up the equipment for the year with an 8-5 record, the Bison (11-1) will host seventh-seeded East Tennessee State next weekend in the quarterfinals.

The reason this happened was pretty simple. NDSU outrushed SIU 389-61, controlling the ball for a whopping 37:15. After TaMerik Williams powered in from the 1 to finish off an 8:31 drive that started the second half, the Bison owned nearly a 4-1 advantage in time of possession.

“They whipped our butt,” said Salukis coach Nick Hill. “We have to swallow that pill; we have to own it.”

Williams rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while quarterback Cam Miller added 61 yards and a pair of scores on 13 attempts. Miller also mixed in 88 yards passing on 9 of 14 accuracy, connecting on his first five throws to keep the Saluki defense a step behind.

NDSU set an immediate tone. After SIU got a first down before punting, the Bison chewed up 83 yards in just under five minutes. Miller’s 20-yard throw to Kobe Johnson got NDSU out of a 2nd-and-19, setting up Miller’s 9-yard run at the 7:37 mark.

After Jake Reinholz hit a 20-yard field goal with 1:58 left in the first quarter, the Salukis answered. Nic Baker zinged a 44-yard dart to Tyce Daniel over the middle to set up a 4th-and-1 gamble that paid off beautifully. Baker found Landon Lenoir off play-action for a 22-yard touchdown on the second quarter’s first play.

But SIU’s defense couldn’t come up with a stop that might have built momentum. Instead, the Bison methodically marched 65 yards in 13 plays, eating just over seven minutes. Williams swept right end for a 1-yard touchdown that made it 17-7.

“To be honest, we got out-executed,” said defensive tackle Keenan Agnew. “They dialed some things up and they were physical, and technically sound. It got away from us.”

The Salukis went 3-and-out and NDSU tacked on another touchdown with two minutes remaining in the half. Miller got it from the 5, finishing off a 63-yard drive in which every yard came via the ground.

From that point, SIU’s hopes of beating every Dakota school in the Missouri Valley Football Conference dwindled to zero. It defeated North Dakota and both South Dakota schools earlier this year, including last week’s first-round playoff win at South Dakota.

But this was a whole different Dakota – and a whole different level.

“I’ll tip my cap to the team that’s able to derail these guys,” Hill said of the Bison. “That was an old-fashioned North Dakota State butt-whipping.”

Baker completed 23 of 32 attempts for 220 yards, but also absorbed three sacks and was under consistent pressure for most of the second half. The Salukis played without wide receiver Avante Cox, who was scratched during warmups when a knee injury he suffered late at South Dakota wouldn’t allow him to go full-speed.

After the game, Hill gave his returning players a simple message.

“Let this feeling sit for a little bit and use it as fuel for next year,” Agnew said.

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

No. 2 NDSU 38, SIU 7

SIU;0;7;0;0;--;0

NDSU;10;14;7;7;--;38

Team Statistics

First Downs: SIU 14, NDSU 29

Total Yards: SIU 281, NDSU 477

Rushes-Yards: SIU 26-61, NDSU 62-389

Passing Yards: SIU 220, NDSU 88

Comp-Att-Int: SIU 23-33-0, NDSU 9-14-1

Penalties-Yards: SIU 7-70, NDSU 2-15

Fumbles-Lost: SIU 0-0, NDSU 0-0

Individual Statistics

Rushing: SIU – Williams 8-42, Spencer 6-31, Elliott 4-14, Strong 1-3, Hartrup 1-1, Team 1-(-12), Baker 5-(-18). NDSU – Williams 17-112, Patterson 7-84, Johnson 12-72, Miller 13-61, Bussey 8-45, Luepke 4-8, Henderson 1-7.

Passing: SIU – Baker 23-32-0-220, Williams 0-1-0-0. NDSU – Miller 9-14-1-88.

Receiving: SIU – Williams 5-33, Daniel 4-85, Spencer 4-30, Rollins 3-23, Lenoir 2-21, Hartrup 2-16, Jones 1-6, Elliott 1-5, Johnson 1-1. NDSU – Gindorff 3-35, Henderson 2-14, Johnson 1-20, Hofstedt 1-9, Williams 1-6, Sproles 1-4.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: D

It wasn’t for lack of trying while the game was still in doubt, but SIU couldn’t mount enough of a running game to take pressure off Nic Baker. Some ill-timed penalties also put the offense behind the chains early, which they couldn’t afford against a defense allowing only 12.1 ppg. Baker didn’t play badly, hitting 23 of 32 for 220 yards, but the absence of Avante Cox certainly hurt, although not enough that it would have made a difference in the outcome.

Defense: D

In a performance much like a 35-18 loss two weeks ago against Youngstown State that almost cost the Salukis a playoff spot, this unit couldn’t stop the run. NDSU rushed for a whopping 389 yards as SIU couldn’t get off blocks and also missed its fair share of tackles. The Salukis knew what they had to do but were simply unable to do it against a superior opponent.

Special Teams: C

They did nothing pro or con to truly affect the game’s outcome. The only quibble might be Nico Gualdoni’s kickoff out of bounds in the second quarter after SIU’s only touchdown that gave NDSU field position at its 35. Jack Colquhoun averaged 42 yards on five punts and allowed just four return yards.

Overall: D

Winning in the Fargodome wouldn’t have been easy if the Salukis played a sound game. But allowing nearly 400 rushing yards and putting themselves behind the chains early with penalties wasn’t going to work against this team for sure. Making the playoffs twice in the same calendar year was a worthy achievement, but this kind of loss is a reminder that SIU still has much work to do to play at a championship level.

NDSU 38, SIU 7: How They Scored

First Quarter

NDSU 7, SIU 0

How they scored: Cam Miller ran 9 yards off right tackle to cap a lengthy opening drive for the Bison. A holding penalty forced a 2nd-and-19, but Miller found Kobe Johnson on a swing pass for 20 yards and a first down to key the drive. Jake Reinholz booted the PAT.

Time of score: 7:37

Drive details: 9 plays, 83 yards, 4:44

NDSU 10, SIU 0

How they scored: Reinholz toed a 20-yard field goal, one play after Jordan Berner’s pressure forced Miller’s first incompletion of the game. A 27-yard run by backup QB Quincy Patterson put the Bison in scoring position.

Time of score: 1:58

Drive details: 9 plays, 65 yards, 3:51

Second Quarter

NDSU 10, SIU 7

How they scored: A 4th-down gamble came up 7s for the Salukis as Nic Baker hit Landon Lenoir off play-action for 22 yards and their first score. Baker’s 44-yard dart over the middle to Tyce Daniel started the drive. Nico Gualdoni nailed the PAT.

Time of score: 14:54

Drive details: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:04

NDSU 17, SIU 7

How they scored: TaMerik Williams on a 1-yard toss sweep around right end to complete a lengthy drive. Williams was the workhorse on the march with 6 carries for 22 yards, including a 12-yard run for a first down to the Salukis’ 34.

Time of score: 7:45

Drive details: 13 plays, 65 yards, 7:09

NDSU 24, SIU 7

How they scored: Miller went with a power QB run for a 5-yard score, his second of the day. Every yard in the drive came via the run as the Bison kept moving the Salukis backwards on the scrimmage line.

Time of score: 2:00

Drive details: 11 plays, 63 yards, 4:58

Third Quarter

NDSU 31, SIU 7

How they scored: Williams broke a tackle behind the line of scrimmage and powered in from the 1 to finish the second half’s first possession with a touchdown. Of the Bison’s 15 plays, 13 were rushes for 73 yards.

Time of score: 6:29

Drive details: 15 plays, 75 yards, 8:31

Fourth Quarter

NDSU 38, SIU 7

How they scored: Patterson added his name to the scoresheet with a 32-yard touchdown run, giving the Bison a whopping 389 rushing yards for the day.

Time of score: 2:38

Drive details: 5 plays, 61 yards, 2:52

