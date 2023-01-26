SIU Football | Petrino leaves Salukis for North Dakota State

SIU’s football team is looking for a new defensive coordinator as of Thursday morning.

Jason Petrino is leaving the program after four years to take a similar job at North Dakota State. Petrino oversaw significant improvement in the defense during his time with the Salukis, helping them win first round playoff games in the spring and fall of 2021.

While last year’s team went 5-6, Petrino’s defense was one of the toughest to run against in FCS. SIU was in the top 10 for most of the year, giving up just 105.4 yards per game and a 3.3 yards per carry average while playing in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, known for its running attacks.

Petrino, a cousin of former Missouri State head coach and current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, guided a top 20 passing defense nationally in the fall of 2021. The Salukis permitted just 186.2 passing yards per game in going 8-5.

Petrino has been a coach since 2000, bouncing around programs from FBS (Wyoming) to NAIA. Prior to coming to SIU, he posted an 18-16 record over three seasons at NAIA Rocky Mountain in Montana, going 8-4 in 2018 and earning a playoff spot.

He started his coaching odyssey in 2000 at Carroll (MT) College as a defensive backs coach before serving as a graduate assistant at Wyoming in 2004-05. After three years as the defensive coordinator at Mary (ND), Petrino returned to Wyoming in 2008-09 as the director of operations.

Petrino spent 2010 as the defensive coordinator at Winona State and then coached defensive backs at Nebraska-Omaha in 2011. He was hired by South Dakota in 2012 to serve as its defensive coordinator and held the job for four years before leaving for Rocky Mountain.

Petrino’s departure marks another change in the Saluki coaching staff since November. Tight ends coach Pat Poore retired and wide receivers coach Mark Watson departed to take a job at Kent State.

Head coach Nick Hill hired Zach Grant to replace Poore and named former SIU great Larry Warner as running backs coach last week. Nate Griffin moved from coaching running backs to tight ends, allowing Grant to work in the wide receivers’ room.

The timetable for replacing Petrino isn’t known.