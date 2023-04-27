Dick Towers, who ran SIU’s football program from 1967-73, died on Sunday at 92 years old in Manhattan, Kan.

Towers came to the Salukis from his alma mater, Kansas State, where he served as the offensive backs coach in 1964-65. He was an assistant in 1966 and then succeeded Don Shroyer before the 1967 season. Towers was 30-37-2 with three winning seasons and a .500 season at SIU.

His most notable win occurred in his first season on the job when the Salukis upset No. 8 Tulsa 16-13 on Oct. 28 in McAndrew Stadium. SIU entered the game with a 1-5 mark and five straight defeats after knocking off Truman State in Towers’ first game at the helm.

Towers followed up with 6-3, 5-5, 6-3 and 6-4 seasons. His 1968 team won six of their last seven games, earning four wins by a total of eight points. In 1970, the Salukis started 6-0, including a 69-3 rout of Bradley, before dropping the last three games.

Things fell off drastically the last two seasons with SIU going just 4-15-2. The 1972 team was blanked in four of its first five games and went 1-8-1. Towers’ time with the Salukis ended in 1973 with a 10-8 loss at Illinois State on Nov. 24.

After that, Towers served as an assistant coach at Duke from 1974-77 before returning to his home state to take the athletic director’s job at Great Bend High School in Kansas. He later ran the athletic department at Kansas State from 1981-84 and was an associate athletic director at Iowa State from 1986-89.

Richard Ephraim Towers was born on Feb. 10, 1931 in Kansas City, KS, the son of Mabel Daisy (Stitt) and Guy McKinley Towers. Dick Towers graduated from Olathe (KS) High School in 1949 and was a two-way player at quarterback, running back and free safety for Kansas State, graduating in 1953 with degrees in physical education and biological science. He earned a master’s degree in physical education and administration in 1961.

Towers was a high school football coach in Kansas for six years, winning a state championship in 1961 at Manhattan High School. Towers and his wife, Wann, were married for 69 years before his passing. He is also survived by two daughters, a son, two sisters, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Manhattan. It will be streamed live on Youtube.