SIU Football | Rolling a seven: Salukis' Cox gets extra year

When D’Ante’ Cox stood outside the visitors’ locker room at Youngstown State last month after SIU ended the 2022 season with a 28-21 loss, he did so assuming he’d played his final college football game.

And it was a good game in a good season. Cox caught five passes for 108 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave the Salukis a 21-7 lead that they hacked up in the last nine minutes.

“I was thinking about all the opportunities I’d missed out on,” he said. “Those two years I didn’t get, I learned from it and took positives out of it. I was glad to be able to go out with a bang.”

Turns out Cox will have a second chance at his senior season. SIU coach Nick Hill disclosed on Wednesday that Cox won a seventh year of eligibility from the NCAA because he missed two seasons due to ACL tears.

Tack on the extra year of eligibility every NCAA athlete got after COVID-19 canceled winter sports championships and spring sports seasons in 2020, and that’s why the guy who tied his brother, Avante, for the team lead in catches and led the team in receiving yardage is coming back for another year.

Of course, as Hill pointed out following his signing day press conference, it’s not just a matter of deciding to play games. Even if a student-athlete has already received his diploma, he still has to take a minimum class load to be eligible.

Regardless, Hill is glad that D’Ante’ is going for one more run in a Saluki uniform.

“It’s not just the games,” Hill said. “It’s committing to practices, the offseason program, classes. We all got to see what D’Ante’ could do last year when he was healthy.”

No one knew better than his twin brother what was going to happen. In a summer interview, Avante came out and said that D’Ante’ would enjoy a breakout year.

At the time, it seemed like a brother supporting his blood and nothing more. Consider that D’Ante’ hadn’t played a full season since 2017, when he caught 37 passes for 738 yards and six scores at Division II Missouri Baptist.

Also consider that he played just one game in his previous two years with SIU because of torn ACLs. Wise money wouldn’t have come within a go route of Cox lasting the season, let alone becoming one of the team’s most dependable performers.

Yet after posting a donut hole in the season opener at Incarnate Word, Cox consistently made big plays. There was a 67-yard touchdown catch in a Sept. 24 win over North Dakota and another 67-yard reception the following week at Illinois State. He had three 100-yard games and caught 21 passes in his last four games, finishing the year with 46 grabs for 696 yards and three touchdowns.

The unexpected return of Cox lends much-needed experience and a now-proven receiver to a position that has question marks. Avante Cox and Bryce Miller have graduated and Izaiah Hartrup, who had a good season in 2021, missed last year with a torn hamstring.

The coaching staff signed a total of six wide receivers on Wednesday, meaning there’s a fair amount of uncertainty. In mere months, D’Ante’ Cox has gone from question mark to the leading man.

“It’s exciting to have him back because he’s the one guy who’s played a lot of football,” Hill said. “You lose his brother, Bryce Miller, guys who caught a lot of balls for us … it’s going to be a competitive spring for us. That’s the way we like it.”

Hill and Saluki fans might not have liked it nearly as much if D’Ante’ hadn’t returned.