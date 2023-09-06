It was one game out of 11 with much tougher challenges on the schedule, starting with Saturday’s trip to FBS opponent Northern Illinois.

But if an SIU fan wanted to dream big about what Antonio James’ defense is capable of doing based on last week’s 49-23 rout of Austin Peay, one couldn’t blame them.

Forget that the Governors scored 20 fourth quarter points against backups. Just look at what the starters did in the first three quarters: Three points, three turnovers and less than 100 total yards of offense.

That’s quite a night’s work under any circumstances. Add in the fact that James has been in charge of the defense for just over a month after D.J. Vokolek left for Northwestern the day before preseason camp started, and it’s only natural to think this unit could be even stingier and nastier as they continue to get familiar with his scheme.

“Suffocating,” said quarterback Nic Baker of the defense. “It sure makes my job easier.”

How good was the Salukis’ stop unit in the opener? Austin Peay, which averaged 31.5 points per game last year and was receiving votes in the preseason top 25 poll, didn’t get a first down until 3:45 remained – in the second quarter.

The Governors had more penalties (5) than first downs in the half. They also rushed for minus 2 yards in the half. Unable to run between the tackles or make headway with short passes, they had no answers for SIU’s speed.

And it was speed that James thought of when he implemented a 4-2-5 scheme as camp started. SIU played a standard 4-3 under Jason Petrino, who was the DC for four years before taking a similar job at North Dakota State after the 2022 season.

James’ base defense subtracts a linebacker and adds a fifth defensive back. Long-time observers of the program noted Saturday night that safety PJ Jules was playing closer to the scrimmage line, more like a linebacker. It’s a hybrid position similar to the one that current Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn played as a Saluki senior.

Eighth-year SIU coach Nick Hill is a believer. Not just in the defense itself, but in James. So much trust, as a matter of fact, that he let James run the team for a day in the preseason and served as an assistant coach.

“A really good person, a really humble, confident guy,” Hill said. “He takes time to really build relationships. He has the trust of the guys.”

Echoing that sentiment was cornerback DJ Johnson, who was one of many stars on the defense with six tackles, two for loss, and an interception.

“We just believe in coach James,” he said. “This is a special group at every position. We believed the game plan and executed our jobs.”

If one is looking for a comparison with this defense in terms of its style of play, think of the Virginia Tech units coordinated by Bud Foster during the Hokies’ run to glory under coach Frank Beamer. Foster thought nothing of taking a high school defensive back and making him a linebacker, or turning a linebacker into a defensive end.

The almost total emphasis on speed helped create a defense that traditionally ranked in the top 10 in several categories, including scoring. It also led to the occasional defensive score, like the one Dune Smith gave the Salukis in the second quarter last week.

Smith picked a tipped ball and swerved 26 yards for the team’s first defensive touchdown since November 2021. In fact, the two interceptions by the defense represented 40 percent of last year’s total: Five.

“All the defense put that chip on our shoulder,” Smith said. “Everyone just came dialed in together and went out and played hard.”

Northern Illinois will present SIU with a much different test. It will run the ball, often from power formations, and try to wear on a speedy opponent. The game will provide the Salukis with an idea of how they might fare against some of the top running attacks in the MVFC.

SIU players and coaches go into Saturday with respect for the Huskies but no fear. The defense has no reason to fear anyone after how it played last week.

“It’s going to be a physical brand of football,” Hill said.