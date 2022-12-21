SIU Football | Salukis add plenty of help with 23-man recruiting class

There was something rare about SIU’s 23-man recruiting class that coach Nick Hill unveiled Wednesday morning.

No quarterbacks were signed, largely because of needs at other positions and also because the top three QBs return next year in sixth-year senior Nic Baker, Zach Zebrowski and Marion’s Hunter Simmons.

“We knew going into this we probably weren’t going to take a quarterback,” said Hill. “With Nic coming back for a sixth year, we had to allot our scholarship money elsewhere. You’re finding that now after COVID-19.

“We had six scholarship quarterbacks last year, which is on the high side, and we felt like we had a good group of young quarterbacks. That’s just how it worked out.”

With the quarterback room filled up for next year, the Salukis loaded up at wide receiver and along both lines of scrimmage. They inked seven wideouts, five defensive linemen and four offensive linemen, including one with decent FBS experience.

Noah Fenske, a 6-4, 295-pound junior from New Hampton, Iowa, has spent time at Iowa and Colorado. Fenske played at Colorado the last two years, getting 109 snaps in seven games during 2022 and earning a start at center last year against Minnesota.

Considered the No. 9 prospect out of Iowa in the 2019 recruiting class, Fenske is expected to offer immediate help for SIU in the interior line.

“You never know how things are going to turn out,” Hill said. “We’ve tried to get him and now he’s signed and he’s here as a Saluki. We’re fired up to have him.”

Fenske is one of eight transfers from FBS, FCS or junior college programs to ink with SIU. Three of those newcomers came from Eastern Illinois as the Salukis did some bulk shopping about 160 miles north of Carbondale.

Linebacker Colin Bohanek is the most accomplished of the trio, earning second team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors in 2022 after notching 73 tackles, seven for loss, and two interceptions. In 28 career games at EIU, Bohanek finished with exactly 200 stops, five stops and five forced fumbles.

Running back Jaelin Benefield played in 31 games for the Panthers and compiled 1,198 rushing yards while catching 69 passes. Defensive end Tim Varga was a second team all-conference pick in 2021 after recording 46 tackles and four sacks. In four seasons at EIU, he totaled 106 tackles, 13 ½ for loss, and six sacks.

SIU also found help for its secondary in the form of safety Ubayd Sneed, who bagged 61 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions as a sophomore at Towson. A Philadelphian, Sneed notched 28 tackles in 2021.

The Salukis also mined the FCS ranks for 5-7 wideout Vinson Davis III, who caught a team-high 56 passes for Charleston Southern in 2022, earning second team All-Big South Conference honors.

Two other wideouts with JUCO experience are headed to Carbondale. Daelin DeGraffenreid caught 22 passes for 300 yards in seven games this year at City College of San Francisco, while Cal Weidemann had 42 catches, 520 yards and 10 scores this year at Iowa Central Community College.

Hill said there were a combination of factors that led SIU to take so many wideouts.

“We lost some productive players there and we just felt like some of the best available players happened to be wide receivers,” he said.

Another notable signing was 6-1, 215-pound running back Kayleb Wagner of Baker, Fla. Wagner broke Derrick Henry’s single-game Florida high school record with 535 yards in a Sept. 17, 2021 game and finished his career with 5,842 yards, plus 67 touchdowns.

Making Wagner’s accomplishments even more remarkable was that he was born without a left forearm and hand.

“If you watch the film, you wouldn’t even know that,” Hill said. “He felt like this was a place where he could make a huge impact, and not just on the football field. His tape is unbelievable and some of the things he’s been able to do, most people will never touch.”

The Salukis will start spring practice in March and open the 2023 season at home on Sept. 2 against Austin Peay.