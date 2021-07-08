SIU Football | Salukis add two coaches to staff

DeBerry is making his sixth stop in a 14-year coaching career that saw him spend 2013-16 at Indiana State in multiple roles. He was primarily a special teams coach from 2013-15 while also helping with tight ends and safeties. In 2016, he was the Sycamores’ defensive backs coach and passing game defensive coordinator.

A 2004 graduate of Western Kentucky, where he played on the 2002 Division I-AA national championship team, DeBerry has experienced two stints at his alma mater as an assistant. His latest, from 2017-18, saw him coach safeties and also serve as a co-coordinator on special teams.

DeBerry spent last year as the defensive coordinator at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, an NCAA Division II program in southwest Virginia. The Cavaliers played just three games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new coaches join a program that went 6-4 in 2020-21, advancing to the FCS quarterfinals before a 31-28 loss at top-seeded South Dakota State. The Salukis are ranked No. 5 in HERO Sports’ FCS preseason Top 25 that was released on Thursday.

SIU returns a number of key fifth and sixth-year players from this spring, including consensus All-America wide receiver Avante Cox. Javon Williams (all-purpose running back) also got first team All-America honors from Stats Perform.

The Salukis open their fall season on Sept. 2 at Southeast Missouri State.

