SIU Football | Salukis can look in mirror for this week's foe

Just because No. 24 SIU beat Big Ten Conference foe Northwestern last week in Evanston doesn’t mean it will stroll into Saluki Stadium Saturday and walk all over North Dakota.

The 19th-ranked Fighting Hawks are 2-1, including a Missouri Valley Football Conference win two weeks ago over Northern Iowa. They’re coming off a 27-24 victory last week at Northern Arizona, scoring their only offensive touchdowns on their last two drives to axe the Lumberjacks.

Their only loss was in the season opener at Nebraska, where they were tied in the third quarter before the Cornhuskers pulled away for a 38-17 decision.

“A really good team,” says SIU coach Nick Hill of UND. “They’ve found a way to win two close games. It’s going to be a phenomenal test for us to open conference play.”

To hear Hill tell it, the Salukis can just look in the mirror to see what they’re facing this week. He characterizes the Fighting Hawks as a team similar to his, one eager to play a ball-control style.

A closer look at the stats from their win at Northern Arizona bears that out. Even though the Lumberjacks had 25 more plays from scrimmage, UND owned a 2 ½-minute advantage in time of possession.

It doesn’t hurt that the Hawks have a quarterback who boasts a “been there, done that” vibe. Tommy Schuster is in his third season as their starter and reminds Hill a bit of his guy under center, Nic Baker.

“He’s hard to sack, kind of like Nic. He’s pretty cool and calm back there, knows where to go with the ball,” Hill said. “I have a good idea of the competitor he is. Athletic enough, he’s a winner and he can do things in rhythm. He doesn’t get rattled or show a bunch of emotion. He’s had the same QB coach his whole career and you can tell he understand schemes and where it needs to go.”

Schuster went 21 of 32 at Northern Arizona for 206 yards and two scores, including the game-winner of 23 yards to Jack Wright with 53 seconds remaining. He wasn’t sacked and didn’t turn the ball over.

UND’s running game is making good use of Northern Iowa transfer Tyler Hoosman. He rushed for 102 yards on just 12 carries last week, popping a 39-yard run, and has a team-high 244 yards in three games. Of his 39 attempts, just one has lost yardage.

Defensively, Hill is worried about the Hawks’ ability to bring pressure from everywhere. UND coach Bubba Schweigert coordinated some excellent defenses from 2008-13 at SIU and he’s kept that going in Grand Forks.

“North Dakota is different; they play some phenomenal defense,” Hill said. “They bring pressure on almost every single snap. It’s thought-out and their players bring it at a high level.

“It’s a brand-new week of preparation with different fronts and a different style. We need every day we have to prepare for them.”

The Hawks have produced seven sacks in three games, getting 2 ½ from Ben McNaboe. He has 4 ½ total tackles for loss and is a guy the Salukis must watch. SIU has allowed Baker to absorb 11 sacks in three games, although he was sacked only once after the first quarter in last week’s win at Northwestern.

Simply put, UND might not overwhelm you with speed, earth-moving linemen or big plays, but it won’t make a lot of mistakes. It has committed just two turnovers in three games and been flagged just over five times per game.

If the regal canines are going to open conference play with a win, odds are they’ll have to earn it.

“We know it’s going to be a four-quarter game and that we’ll have to be disciplined,” Hill said.