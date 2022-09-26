SIU Football | Salukis cash in on 'money' downs

Third down is often called the “money” down in football.

If that’s the case, then SIU succeeded last week during a 34-17 Missouri Valley Football Conference win over North Dakota because it successfully invested in first and second down to cash in at the highest possible level.

The Salukis converted 8 of 12 third downs, which enabled them to score on six of their eight possessions. While the Fighting Hawks were 6 of 12 on third downs, they were turned away on two fourth down conversions, including SIU’s seventh sack of the day with 5:31 left to seal the outcome.

“If you’re in first and 15, second and 11, you’re not on schedule. You’re just fighting for your life to get to a normal down and distance,” said Salukis coach Nick Hill on Monday. “When you get to third and manageable, the success rate is much more manageable.”

SIU scored a touchdown on its first possession in part because it was able to extend the drive with a 3rd-and-9 conversion on Nic Baker’s 18-yard pass to Jacob Garrett, then scored on a 3rd-and-4 with Baker flipping an 8-yard strike to a wide-open Garrett over the middle.

On its second drive, which ended with Jake Baumgarte’s 34-yard field goal, the regal canines moved the chains twice on 3rd-and-2. Romeir Elliott ran for 4 yards from midfield and Justin Strong gained 7 from the UND 38.

SIU used a third down conversion on its third possession to grab a 17-7 second quarter lead. Baker’s short pass over the middle to D’Ante’ Cox became a 67-yard touchdown when Cox ran through a tackle and then split two defenders to find open field.

And when the Salukis scored their only TD of the second half, they used a 3rd-and-2 conversion to fuel the drive. Garrett turned a short Baker pass into 12 yards and a first down at the 47, leading to the duo’s 25-yard scoring connection with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

“That’s the key to winning football games,” Hill said. “Don’t get off-rhythm, off-schedule. Set yourself up for the next couple of play calls with good down and distance.”

COMBS DEVELOPS

Watching Branson Combs make drive-stopping, game-changing plays the last two weeks makes it easy to forget that he’s just a baby in terms of his development as a middle linebacker.

Combs was a wide receiver when he came to SIU. In fact, it was his touchdown catch of Stone Labanowitz’s pass under pressure in April 2021 on 4th-and-goal that enabled the Salukis to win a spring playoff game at Weber State.

But he was moved before the fall 2021 season to defense and he’s become a guy opposing offenses have to game-plan for every week. In a win at FBS Northwestern two weeks ago, Combs had an interception that set up a touchdown and had a pick-six nullified for a pass interference on teammate Mark Davis.

Last week, Combs stopped a North Dakota drive with what Hill called an “all-conference type of play.” On 3rd-and-6 from the Fighting Hawks’ 42, Combs shed a block, pursued quarterback Tommy Schuster and brought him down to force a punt.

“He was our defensive Player of the Week this week,” Hill said of the 6-3, 224-pound sophomore from Evansville. “Branson used phenomenal technique and got to the quarterback. He’s playing at a high level. This was a good move for him and his future.”

Combs has 17 tackles, including 3 ½ for loss, in four games this year.

DAWG BITES

WR Izaiah Hartrup (hamstring) is still at least two weeks away from playing in a game, according to Hill. The coach did say that Hartrup will see game action before the season ends, but says they are being cautious with the sophomore in order to avoid further damage. … SIU jumped up five spots in the Stats Perform poll to No. 19 after the impressive win over North Dakota. UND, which was 19th before the game, dropped out of the poll this week. … Hill acknowledged he was surprised with the Valley scheduling model that doesn’t have SIU and ISU, long-time rivals, playing in 2023 or 2024. But he added, “I try not to concern myself with things I can’t control.”