What some called a mess or an upheaval, SIU defensive tackle Dante Cleveland terms business.

Cleveland was referring to Tuesday’s news that D.J. Vokolek, who was hired as the Salukis’ defensive coordinator on Feb. 1 after Jason Petrino left for a similar job at North Dakota State, departed to take a yet-to-be-determined position on interim coach David Braun’s staff at Northwestern.

Speaking after SIU’s first practice of the football preseason on Wednesday, Cleveland also said that players were happy that coach Nick Hill promoted defensive line coach Antonio James to Vokolek’s position. In fact, Cleveland implied that he was hoping James was going to get the call after Petrino waved goodbye.

“From the jump, we were really hoping he would get the job,” Cleveland said of James. “Things just didn’t fall into place … but we were excited to hear the news yesterday. Honestly, everyone’s very happy for him.”

James’ first practice as defensive coordinator was a high-tempo workout with players wearing helmets, shoulder pads and shorts. Coach Nick Hill said he was pleased with the energy his team displayed on a humid but not oppressive day.

Moments before heading for a tub of cold water, Cleveland revealed that players actually knew Vokolek was leaving the program Monday. It didn’t become public knowledge until ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel tweeted Tuesday that Vokolek was resigning.

“It was kind of disappointing (timing), but you have to adapt to it because life happens,” Cleveland said. “But I also understand this is a business. Coaching changes happen all the time. We’re coming in here ready to attack.”

If there was a consolation to losing their defensive coordinator just before camp, it was that James isn’t a neophyte. He was Morgan State’s DC from 2018-21 and although the Bears never won more than four games in any of his three years, they were respectable in terms of creating turnovers and negative-yardage plays.

Hill said that James turned down three different job offers in the offseason, all of which would have netted him a higher tax bracket, to stay at SIU.

“When I introduced Antonio to the defense (as the new coordinator), they were all excited about it,” Hill said. “Antonio’s a really sharp guy. I told the guys that you’re not going to play for a better man than Antonio James.”

The defense James inherits returns five starters, four on the back end. Linebacker Branson Combs and safety PJ Jules were preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team picks. SIU lost leading sacker Richie Hagarty, who transferred to Northwestern, and cornerback David Miller, who is out for the year with a hip injury that will require surgery.

Cleveland said James is equipped to succeed because of his ability as a teacher, citing his ability to accentuate players’ strengths while improving their weaknesses.

“He pays attention to a lot of the little things,” Cleveland said. “A lot of coaches look at big things but he personalizes your game. I feel like he’s made me into the player I am today.”

‘AIRPORT GUYS’

One observer at Wednesday’s practice marveled at how much bigger and stronger SIU’s offensive linemen looked as compared to last year.

“They’re going to look like airport guys,” he said.

The line should be a strength of this team. Four starters return from last year, which could give the Salukis the ability to be a better running team. While they were able to mount long drives on a consistent basis, it wasn’t because of their ability to move the line of scrimmage.

SIU averaged only 3.2 yards per carry and the only running back to rip off a gain longer than 29 yards was Romeir Elliott with a 55-yard touchdown run in the season opener at Incarnate Word. The inability to create chunk plays on the ground too often made the offense one-dimensional.

While Nic Baker and his receivers are a nice dimension, Baker smiled when asked about the new-look offensive line.

“They want to be that mean O-line, that group that just carries themselves in that way,” he said. “They want to take over games.”

EXTRA POINTS

Leading receiver D’Ante’ Cox made a quick stop to the training table in the middle of practice after coming up gimpy but said a few minutes later he would stay out there if it was a regular season game. It appeared to be nothing but a cautionary measure. … SIU has switched to afternoon practices for the first eight days of preseason because Hill felt it was more important to do classroom work in the mornings so that the playbook installs have a better chance of sticking with the players. … Kicker Jake Baumgarte (Herrin), who slumped over last year’s second half, looked impressive in some drills on Wednesday, booming a pair of 47-yard field goals into a crosswind blowing from east to west. He was 11 of 17 on field goals last year but converted only 6 of 12 from 30 yards and out.