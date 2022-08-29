SIU Football | Salukis might be without Hartrup in season opener

No. 9 SIU has known for nearly three weeks that top returning receiver Avante Cox would miss Saturday night’s season opener at 14th-ranked Incarnate Word with a broken left hand suffered in an Aug. 7 practice.

The Salukis might now be without their top two returning receivers from last year for the weekend’s only matchup of top 25 FCS teams. Izaiah Hartrup will make the trip to San Antonio, according to coach Nick Hill, but might not play with a hamstring injury that has bothered him during training camp.

“He’s pretty close and he’s working his way back,” Hill said Monday morning.

If Hartrup, who matched Cox’s 43 catches last year, is unable to go, SIU will probably go with some combination of Zach Gibson, Jay Jones and D’Ante’ Cox at Incarnate Word. If the last name sounds familiar, it should; he’s Avante’s brother.

Avante Cox has said during the offseason that his brother is capable of equaling his production. It appears that this week, D’Ante’, along with Gibson and Jones – and perhaps others – will get a chance to do so.

“We’ve got a slew of guys that have practiced really well,” Hill said. “You’ll have guys get injured throughout the year, so our job as coaches is to recruit depth at each position. Zach Gibson and Jathen Jones have a lot of upside. D’Ante’ Cox is back, so we’ve got some weapons. We’re not worried about the guys we have.”

Hill also pointed at the team’s tight end depth. Tyce Daniel gives the Salukis a downfield threat in the passing game and they also have three quality running backs in Javon Williams, Romeir Elliott and Justin Strong that can play a role when they go up top.

Regardless of who’s available and who plays, Hill says the objective remains the same.

“Our job is to go out there and play the game and play it at a high level,” he said.

GETTING THEIR KICKS

While Johnston City’s Nico Gualdoni has graduated following a good college career, the kicking job remains on the foot of a Southern Illinois product.

Herrin’s Jake Baumgarte will handle placements and field goals to start the season. Baumgarte is capable with 50-yard range but has to show he can make kicks as consistently as Gualdoni did.

In his Saluki career, Gualdoni connected on 43 of 54 field goals, including a game-winner in October 2020 against Southeast Missouri State. Gualdoni was 18 of 23 on field goals last year, nailing a 55-yarder against Missouri State and finishing his career 120 of 123 on extra points.

The punting position has been won by true freshman Nathan Torney. The 6-4, 186-pound Torney follows fellow Australian Jack Colquhoun into the position. Colquhoun was one of the nation’s top punters the last two years.

“The good thing about Nathan is he has four years of eligibility and a strong leg,” Hill said. “He’s got a similar personality to Jack and if he winds up like Jack did, he’ll be a joy to have in the program.”

THE STANDARD

One of the things Hill emphasizes on a daily basis is following the standard. That is, understanding that once you step on the field for a practice or a game, you play hard no matter what.

Whether it’s a game against a ranked team on the road or next week’s home opener against SEMO, SIU’s task is basically the same. Be ready to go regardless or you might not like the results.

“The standard is the standard,” he said. “I think we have a mature football team that understands you have to practice hard, no matter what’s happening. You cross the white lines and you practice hard.”