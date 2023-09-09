DEKALB – For the third time since 2019, SIU had a day in the FBS sun.

Its defense made two touchdowns stand up, coming up with three critical turnovers and stopping Northern Illinois on its last four possessions to hold on to a 14-11 win Saturday at Huskie Stadium.

Ubayd Steed sealed the Salukis’ third win in five games against FBS teams over the last five seasons by intercepting a tipped pass at the 9-yard line with 33 seconds remaining. Desman Hearns also picked off a pass in the fourth quarter and PJ Jules broke up a 4th-down pass at the SIU 47 to end another possession.

NIU made its move after falling behind by two touchdowns. Jake Seibert hit a 27-yard field goal at the 5:35 mark of the third quarter and Rocky Lombardi hit Kacper Rutkiewicz in stride over the middle on the second play of the fourth period, followed by a two-point conversion that cut SIU’s lead to three points.

The Saluki offense ground to a halt after Romeir Elliott’s 10-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, managing just one first down for the game’s remainder. They missed on a chance to extend the lead with 5:27 left when Thomas Burks missed a 41-yard field goal attempt.

However, the SIU defense came up with all the necessary plays to seal the outcome and assure that it should rise up the FCS rankings on Monday. The Salukis came in at No. 24.

Nic Baker completed 16 of 24 passes for 148 yards for SIU while running for a touchdown. Lombardi was 23 of 38 for 297 yards with three interceptions. The Salukis sacked him four times and pressured him on several other throws.

The main storyline prior to kickoff was whether SIU’s defense could hold up against Northern Illinois’ power running attack. The answer in the first half was a definite affirmative. The Salukis allowed just 25 yards on 16 attempts, mixing in a pair of sacks of Lombardi.

The Huskies had some success throwing but SIU stiffened once the ball reached the 30. It forced 48 and 42-yard field goal attempts in the half that Seibert couldn’t convert and then came up with a big turnover to spoil a two-minute drive.

Lombardi forced a pass to his right with 23 seconds left that Mark Davis picked at the 16, allowing the Salukis to post their second straight scoreless first half.

The SIU offense didn’t get much done with NIU but was able to sustain one drive after Seibert’s miss from 48 late in the first quarter. Baker took advantage of a busted coverage to hit tight end Aidan Quinn down the numbers on the right sideline for a 36-yard gain to the 15.

Two plays later, Baker play-faked to Jaelin Benefield on a run-pass option, completely deking a defender into tackling the guy who didn’t have the ball. Baker kept and went 8 untouched yards with 1:58 left in the period for the half’s only score.

DAWG BITES

SIU linebacker Dune Smith, who was ejected from last week’s game for targeting during the third quarter, missed the first half Saturday per NCAA rules that require a player kicked out for that act to miss two halves. … This was the first meeting of the Salukis and NIU since 2007, when SIU erased a 31-14 fourth quarter deficit to win 34-31 on Hill’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Justin Allen with 22 seconds left. … SIU stays on the road next week for a 6 p.m. contest on Sept. 16 against Southeast Missouri State.