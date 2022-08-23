SIU Football | Salukis ready to focus on Incarnate Word

Training camp is over at SIU. It’s time to get down to the business of game-planning for a Sept. 3 opener in San Antonio against Incarnate Word.

After Saturday’s open scrimmage that served as the unofficial end of camp, seventh-year coach Nick Hill said his team is ready to start focusing on an opponent instead of beating on each other.

“The first two weeks has been about focusing on ourselves. Not just on the field, but coming together as a team,” he said. “Everything that a team is going to have to have to be a championship-level team – communication, playing together – you’re not going to be able to build in just two weeks.

“We have two more weeks to get ready. The great teams just continue to get better throughout the season. Hopefully, we have this team prepared for any situation going into Week 1.”

One thing Hill has been forced to do is try a spate of different personnel combinations during the preseason. The 9th-ranked Salukis lost star receiver Avante Cox to a broken left hand on Aug. 7, likely sidelining him for at least the first two games, perhaps even a Sept. 17 date at Northwestern.

Even without Cox and sophomore Izaiah Hartrup, who’s also missed time in camp, SIU has a capable receiving corps. Hill singled out Zach Gibson and Jay Jones as players who have made the most of an opportunity for meaningful snaps.

Should one or both emerge, it would give SIU another dimension in its passing attack. Gibson is 6-4 and Jones stands 6-3. Cox and Landon Lenoir, the top outside threats in the air game the last three years, are 5-11 and 6-1, respectively.

“Zach, Jay, TJ Atkins and Dayton Mitchell are doing a lot of nice things,” Hill said.

LOTS OF PACKAGES

In addition to a multitude of receivers, the Salukis also boast what the late baseball manager Earl Weaver used to call “deep depth” at tight end, fullback and running back.

Most folks know about the 1-2-3 punch at running back in Javon Williams, Romeir Elliott and Justin Strong. But the Salukis also boast several nice options at tight end, including returning starter Tyce Daniel and sixth-year senior Remington Lutz, and have one of the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top fullbacks in Jacob Garrett.

“Utilizing different personnel groupings and getting our best 11 men on the field like we’ve always done is going to be big,” Hill said. “We’ve got a bunch of fullbacks and tight ends that we play with, and our three running backs are going to be a strength of the team as well.”

Tack on the package where SIU will use the 6-2, 245-pound Williams as a wildcat quarterback – he was a star quarterback at Centralia who’s thrown for five touchdowns on just 35 attempts in college – and it’s obvious this team can attack opponents from nearly every possible angle.

Even without Cox, at least early in the season.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

There were some who forecast the Salukis might struggle on defense early in the season because they are replacing every starter in the defensive line.

Well, that could still happen given the quality of opposition they face before MVFC play starts on Sept. 24, but SIU has shown the potential of being a good stop unit this month. The offense didn’t score in 70 snaps during the first scrimmage Aug. 11 as the defense logged seven sacks and got a pair of interceptions.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces on defense and we’re pretty deep in the back end,” Hill said. “We’ve got a lot of new defensive linemen, so finding that right lineup and who’s going out there is key. We have stayed healthy up front.

“With those new guys, I think we have depth on defense."