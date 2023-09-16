How They Scored

First Quarter

SEMO 3, SIU 0

How They Scored: D.C. Pippin lined a 48-yard field goal through the uprights to put the Salukis behind in a game for the first time this year. The key play was a 27-yard completion from Paxton DeLaurent to Dalyn McDonald that survived a replay review.

Time of score: 3:00

Drive details: 10 plays, 38 yards, 3:13

Second Quarter

SEMO 6, SIU 0

How They Scored: Pippin converted from 39 yards out for his second field goal in as many drives. The Redhawks actually got to the 10-yard line but Tim Varga came up with an 11-yard sack of DeLaurent to quash the march.

Time of score: 13:13

Drive details: 9 plays, 41 yards, 3:51

SEMO 8, SIU 0

How They Scored: Romeir Elliott was tackled in the end zone on a first down running play from the 1-yard line to give the Redhawks two more points. A perfect pooch punt by Logan Leftrick forced the Salukis into the worst starting field position possible.

Time of score: 10:57

SEMO 15, SIU 0

How They Scored: DeLaurent found Mitchell Sellers in the left corner of the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Three Saluki penalties gave the Redhawks first downs, including a pass interference on Mark Davis on a play that started at the SEMO 2. Pippin hit the PAT.

Time of score: 4:36

Drive details: 8 plays, 98 yards, 3:45

Third Quarter

SEMO 15, SIU 6

How they scored: Elliott scored for the third straight week with a 5-yard run that got the Salukis on the board. The Redhawks were awarded a touchdown on what was ruled a lateral but was overturned into an incomplete pass and SIU found a rhythm after that. The PAT kick failed.

Time of score: 11:12

Drive details: 9 plays, 90 yards, 3:45

SEMO 15, SIU 13

How they scored: Nic Baker hit Vinson Davis in stride on a bomb over the middle and Davis outran multiple defenders the rest of the way for a 68-yard touchdown strike. It was Davis’ first SIU score. Thomas Burks made the PAT.

Time of score: 8:32

Drive details: 2 plays, 72 yards, :31

SEMO 22, SIU 13

How they scored: Geno Hess zipped 9 yards up the middle to restore a 2-score lead for the Redhawks. The key play was a 30-yard completion from DeLaurent to Jack Clinkenbeard that was knocked away from a receiver by Mark Davis, right to Clinkenbeard. Pippin made the PAT.

Time of score: 6:36

Drive details: 7 plays, 70 yards, 1:52

Fourth Quarter

SEMO 25, SIU 13

How they scored: Pippin connected on his third field goal of the night, a 40-yarder, to give the Redhawks a 12-point cushion. DeLaurent and Hess hooked up for a 34-yard catch that got SEMO into field goal position at the 27.

Time of score: 12:37

Drive details: 8 plays, 70 yards, 3:11

SEMO 25, SIU 20

How they scored: Baker scrambled left and fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to Izaiah Hartrup to pull the Salukis within a score for the second time. SIU converted 2 4th downs on the drive, including an 18-yard strike to Jaelin Benefield that got it to the 15. Burks bagged the try for point.

Time of score: 7:40

Drive details: 13 plays, 76 yards, 4:51

SIU 26, SEMO 25

How they scored: Baker zipped a 9-yard scoring strike to Hartrup in the back of the end zone to give the Salukis the only lead they enjoyed all night. Baker overcame a 3rd down sack to make the winning play that sealed a dramatic win

Time of score: :11

Drive details: 6 plays, 38 yards, 1:35