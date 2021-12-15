SIU Football | Salukis sign 12, 6 from St. Louis

Of the 12 players that SIU’s football program signed Wednesday, half of them are from the St. Louis area.

Coach Nick Hill said that’s no coincidence.

“We always need to be recruiting St. Louis heavily,” he said. “It’s the closest city to us with players, and St. Louis is recruited heavily in our league. If there’s a kid we want to offer, that’s a kid we need to get.”

And the Salukis got plenty of them in an attempt to add fresh talent to a roster that’s losing some key super-seniors from a team that made the FCS playoffs twice this calendar year, going 6-4 in the spring season and 8-5 in the fall.

SIU added to an already crowded quarterback room by inking Tre Baker from Lee’s Summit North. Baker threw for 2,274 yards and 29 touchdowns with just one interception as a senior, helping his team reach the Class 6A semifinals in Missouri.

The Salukis inked three linemen, including Lutheran North product Jaylen Banks. He finished with 40 tackles and four sacks as a senior and was rated 27th among defensive linemen in Missouri by 24/7 Sports.

Banks’ teammate, Brian Brown, Jr., also signed with SIU. Brown threw for 4,059 yards in three years as the Crusaders’ quarterback, but will play as a defensive back in college. He helped Lutheran North win the Class 2 state title in 2019.

Another lineman, Jimmy Lansing, has a prototype build for a left tackle at 6-7, 280 pounds. Lansing is a two-time second team all-state selection from Chaminade College Prep who also plays basketball.

The Salukis also found a tight end from the St. Louis area in Ryan Schwendeman, who grabbed 97 passes over the last three years at St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Schwendeman is a two-time all-state selection.

Rounding out SIU’s St. Louis connection is Charles Young III, a defensive back who also doubles as a game-breaking kick returner. Young had 39 tackles and returned four kickoffs for touchdowns this year to help Lutheran St. Charles win its first state championship.

“Charles won a state title and he made a big play that helped change that game,” Hill said. “We’re always looking for winners who come from great programs. They know what it takes and they are accustomed to those expectations.”

To supplement the high school players in this class, Hill also inked three FBS transfers. The marquee name appears to be defensive back LaAndre Thomas, who started 14 games in 2019 for a Memphis team that reached the Cotton Bowl but lost to Penn State.

Thomas notched 63 tackles that year to rank fourth on the team and also recorded an interception for a touchdown. He also notched a pass break-up against the Salukis on Sept. 23, 2017 in Memphis.

Mark Davis is another defensive back who’s transferring from Buffalo after playing in eight games this year for the Bulls, logging seven tackles and two pass break-ups. At 6-2 and 195 pounds, Davis has the type of rangy build that should help him match up with bigger receivers.

SIU’s other transfer is tight end Remington Lutz, who grabbed 26 passes for 362 yards during four seasons at Abilene Christian.

The Salukis poached prospects from warm-weather football hotbeds as well. They got undersized linebacker Ben Bogle from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., where he led the state with 202 total tackles and 19 sacks this year. The 6-2, 210-pound Bogle played at Nease High School, the alma mater of 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

SIU also signed offensive lineman Ryan Chandley of Canton, Ga. A two-time all-region selection at Cherokee High School, Chandley helped his team end Cartersville’s state-record 62-game winning streak this year.

Finally, the Salukis landed kicker/punter Marlon Houck of Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Ariz. Houck boasts a powerful leg, knocking eight of his 11 kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks this year.

Hill said SIU isn’t done signing players yet.

“This is just the start to this class,” he said. “We have to be patient and take the right guys. I do think we’ll have a few more guys added before Christmas.”

