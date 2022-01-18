 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Football

SIU Football | Salukis to open 2022 at Incarnate Word

SIU South Dakota Football

SIU wide receiver Avante Cox celebrates his 4-yard touchdown pass from Nic Baker last season at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D. Cox caught 10 passes for 148 yards in the Salukis' 22-10 win over South Dakota.

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

The Southern learned Tuesday that SIU's football team will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

That's the first of an 11-game schedule that for now includes five home games at Saluki Stadium, the last occurring Nov. 12 against FCS champion North Dakota State. SIU will also host Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 10, North Dakota on Sept. 24, Western Illinois on Oct. 15 and Northern Iowa on Oct. 29.

The Salukis will visit FBS opponent Northwestern on Sept. 17, Illinois State on Oct. 1, Missouri State on Oct. 8, South Dakota on Oct. 22 and Youngstown State in the regular season finale on Nov. 19. Kickoff times for all games will be announced later.

Neither SIU or the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule has officially announced opponents and dates. A university spokesman told The Southern on Tuesday that the school was waiting to determine season-ticket information before announcing the schedule.

The conference must also determine if Murray State, which along with Belmont is joining the MVC in all sports beginning on July 1, will become a member in football as well. That decision could happen as early as next month. That could change the schedule as well.

The Salukis went 8-5 in 2021, earning an FCS playoff berth and winning a first round game at South Dakota before losing at North Dakota State in the second round.

SIU will reap a $550,000 check to play at Northwestern.

SIU football schedule

2022 SIU Schedule

Sept. 3 -- at Incanate Word

Sept. 10 -- Southeast Missouri State

Sept. 17 -- at Northwestern

Sept. 24 -- North Dakota*

Oct. 1 -- at Illinois State*

Oct. 8 -- at Missouri State*

Oct. 15 -- Western Illinois*

Oct. 22 -- at South Dakota*

Oct. 29 -- Northern Iowa*

Nov. 12 -- North Dakota State*

Nov. 19 -- at Youngstown State*

*denotes MVFC game

