SIU Football | Salukis to open 2022 at Incarnate Word

The Southern learned Tuesday that SIU's football team will open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

That's the first of an 11-game schedule that for now includes five home games at Saluki Stadium, the last occurring Nov. 12 against FCS champion North Dakota State. SIU will also host Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 10, North Dakota on Sept. 24, Western Illinois on Oct. 15 and Northern Iowa on Oct. 29.

The Salukis will visit FBS opponent Northwestern on Sept. 17, Illinois State on Oct. 1, Missouri State on Oct. 8, South Dakota on Oct. 22 and Youngstown State in the regular season finale on Nov. 19. Kickoff times for all games will be announced later.

Neither SIU or the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule has officially announced opponents and dates. A university spokesman told The Southern on Tuesday that the school was waiting to determine season-ticket information before announcing the schedule.

The conference must also determine if Murray State, which along with Belmont is joining the MVC in all sports beginning on July 1, will become a member in football as well. That decision could happen as early as next month. That could change the schedule as well.

The Salukis went 8-5 in 2021, earning an FCS playoff berth and winning a first round game at South Dakota before losing at North Dakota State in the second round.

SIU will reap a $550,000 check to play at Northwestern.

