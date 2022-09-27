SIU Football | Salukis to open 2024 season at BYU

SIU announced Tuesday afternoon that it will open the 2024 football season on Aug. 31 at BYU in Provo, Utah.

The game replaces a previously-scheduled game at Kansas. The Salukis were scheduled to receive a $500,000 paycheck from Kansas, but will instead get $560,000. BYU will pay $425,000 and Kansas will dole out $135,000.

BYU is presently ranked 19th in the country after a 38-24 win Saturday night over Wyoming. The Cougars, who have played as an independent in football since 2011, when they left the Mountain West Conference, will join the Big 12 Conference next year.

BYU went 10-3 last year and posted an 11-1 mark in 2020, losing only at Coastal Carolina in one of the best games of that season. The Cougars won the 1984 national championship, beating Michigan in the Holiday Bowl.

SIU is 2-19 all-time against Power 5 opponents, beating Northwestern 31-24 on Sept. 17. The Salukis' yearly FBS opponent in 2023 will be Northern Illinois. They'll travel to DeKalb on Sept. 9.