SIU Football | Scott, Incarnate Word to challenge Salukis

Entering its 14th year of existence, Incarnate Word is a relative newcomer to college football.

But don’t confuse new with feeble, especially in the case of the Cardinals, who figure to be a worthy first opponent for SIU on Saturday night in San Antonio.

Coming off its first outright Southland Conference title and FCS playoff win last year, UIW is ranked 14th in the preseason, just five spots behind the Salukis. And even though it lost coach Eric Morris and quarterback Cameron Ward, who are the new offensive coordinator and signalcaller at Washington State, its offense doesn’t figure to lose a thing.

That’s because new coach G.J. Kinne, a former quarterback himself at Tulsa, kept three offensive assistants around to insure some continuity. And he found a nice replacement for Ward, a STATS All-American last year, with the arrival of former Nicholls State star Lindsey Scott.

A 7th-year senior who started his career with brief stops at LSU and Missouri, Scott thrived in the last two seasons at Nicholls State. He threw for 3,767 yards in 18 games and led the Southland with 990 rushing yards last year.

“If you have his clips from the last several years, you see he can make all the throws from the pocket but is really dangerous outside the pocket,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “The things he can do off-schedule have you as a coaching staff nervous. He’s always had the ability to make plays with his feet.”

Scott last year set Nicholls State’s single-game record for total offense with 480 yards at FBS program Louisiana, which has become one of the Sun Belt Conference’s best programs. He accounted for 3,073 total yards last year, upping his completion percentage to 62 from 58 as a sophomore, and was responsible for 25 touchdowns – 16 in the air.

At his new school, Scott inherits one of the best receivers in FCS in Taylor Grimes. The former Illinois State receiver burst on the scene last year with 87 catches, 1,145 yards and a whopping 16 touchdowns, earning his conference’s Newcomer of the Year and second team All-American status.

Grimes went over 100 yards in six of his 12 games and scored three touchdowns or more three times. While the Saluki secondary is considered the strength of the defense, it’s possible they won’t face a better receiver this year.

But the one question surrounding the Cardinals is their defense. They haven’t ranked better than 95th in the last four years in yardage per game and that was last year at 427.6. The reason they allowed only 26.9 points per game is because they at least forced 26 turnovers.

So defense has been a point of emphasis in the preseason. New coordinator Jonathan Patke has pledged to make the unit more aggressive. The former Miami assistant plans to use a variety of alignments and depth in order to create more stops.

“We’ve been trying to get an idea of what his past history might be,” Hill said. “We’ve known for a long time who we’re going to play in Week 1. The big thing is to go out and execute, play to your strengths and play well.”

The leader of UIW’s defense is linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi, who posted a team-high 119 tackles and defensed seven passes in 2021. Defensive backs ranked second through fourth in stops, which points to both their ability and the defensive line’s inability to get off blocks.

The Cardinals play 10 straight weeks before getting their bye in mid-November. They have difficult road games against FBS Nevada and preseason Southland favorite Southeastern Louisiana before September ends.