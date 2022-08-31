SIU Football | Season Preview: Salukis aim for a national championship

Talk with SIU players and when you ask them about goals, they come back to the same one.

“Win a national championship,” said defensive end Richie Hagarty.

“I honestly can see us winning a national title,” running back Javon Williams said.

Can they? Yes, because they have become one of the top teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which makes you a top 10 team in FCS. The Salukis have a wealth of talent at most positions, especially at running back and in the defensive backfield.

Will they? Well, just to get into the 24-team field, they’ll have to win seven games against a schedule that has at most one or two soft touches out of 11 games. And even the so-called breathers can take your breath away.

Remember last October when SIU needed to stop 2-9 Western Illinois on a two-point conversion to escape Macomb with a 31-30 overtime win? Or the time when two-win Youngstown State simply ran the ball down the Salukis’ throat in the regular season finale at Saluki Stadium, routing them 35-18 and forcing some anxiety about their at-large chances before they were included in last year’s FCS playoffs?

That’s why seventh-year coach Nick Hill comes back to the same old cliché that if it’s not in the top 10 weekly, surely takes up residence in the top 20.

“We’ve got to take every game one at a time,” he said.

For SIU to get to the next level players and coaches speak of – that means going from seven or eight wins to nine or 10 and playing at home in the playoffs – the team has to become more stout against the run and rely on the depth it’s steadily built the last four years.

Even without Avante Cox for at least the first two games and perhaps Izaiah Hartrup for Saturday night’s season opener at Incarnate Word because of injuries, the Salukis have playmakers all over the offense.

Just at running back, there’s a power guy in Williams, a shifty scatback type in Romeir Elliott and a blend of the two in Justin Strong. Either of the trio would start and maybe be a featured back in a different situation.

Then there’s Tyce Daniel, who provides SIU with a tight end that gives opponents matchup fits. Big enough to post up smaller safeties for first downs, yet fast enough to make game-breaking plays deep down the field, he must be accounted for every week.

Inject a healthy Cox and Hartrup into that mix and you can put any opponent into the problem. And if guys like Zach Gibson, Jay Jones and maybe even Cox’s brother, D’Ante’, take their early-season snaps and run with them, a deeper offense gets even deeper.

“We have a lot of weapons,” quarterback Nic Baker said. “We’ve got three O-linemen that have played a lot of games. Three running backs that can score from anywhere. We’ve got guys on the outside that make it really easy for me.”

Baker does his share to help them, too. In his first full year as the starter, he threw for a single-season school record 3,231 yards and 27 touchdowns. He spreads the wealth and isn’t afraid to take a hit to make a play.

A bigger question is the defense. There were plenty of encouraging signs in preseason, especially when it held the offense out of the end zone during the first scrimmage. But can it hold up against the MVFC’s best?

Hagarty, Keenan Agnew and a line with no returning starters will have much to say about that. If they provide an affirmative answer against the run, a good back seven should have chances to take the ball away that could help the Salukis achieve their goals.

One game at a time, as Hill said.

A championship, as players say.

“You can’t go there now,” Williams said. “But if we can focus on it one game at a time, we can be a great team.