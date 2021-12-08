SIU Football | Season Recap: Salukis win but still have more work to do

No SIU team ever had to do what this one did.

After playing nine games in the spring, including two FCS playoff games, because COVID-19 moved most of the Missouri Valley Football Conference teams’ season off its normal fall spot last year, the Salukis turned around and completed a 13-game season in the fall.

Twenty-two games in 9 ½ months produced 13 victories, two of them coming in the postseason. They also produced the reality that for all SIU did right, it still has more work to do to become a championship program.

“We’ve been able to elevate ourselves into the top 10, but getting to seven and eight wins can’t be OK,” coach Nick Hill said. “We have to get to 10 wins, 12, 13. It’s about continuing to develop a program.”

So how do the Salukis keep building to get to the next level? It probably comes down to three aspects if they are to get past the level of a contender and take the next step Hill desires.

1. Depth on both lines

Before last week’s 38-7 loss at North Dakota State, Hill talked about learning lessons from his early years as a head coach, based specifically on playing the Bison. He said that you have to be physical on the line of scrimmage or you wouldn’t stand much of a chance.

A close loss in 2019 that ultimately cost SIU an FCS playoff bid, followed by February’s 38-14 beatdown that ended NDSU’s 39-game winning streak, made it appear that the Salukis could match up with the Bison. But it didn’t take long for SIU to learn that playing them at home as opposed to the Fargodome was much different.

NDSU scored on its first four possessions, then added a touchdown to start the second half. The game plan was simple: Run until they stop it. The Salukis never stopped it, no matter what schemes they tried or how they rotated personnel.

“It was very difficult, very frustrating,” said defensive tackle Keenan Agnew. “They kept running and we couldn’t stop them.”

Recruiting is always important, no matter one’s circumstances. One would guess that an emphasis for the upcoming class might be linemen on both sides of the ball, especially since they are losing three starters in the defensive front.

2. Keep striving for offensive balance

Give SIU credit for at least trying to run the ball while the game was still in doubt during the first half. Some believe the Salukis have been quick to give up on the running game in favor of passing, which is an easy temptation.

After all, when you have a quarterback like Nic Baker and a talented receiving corps, why not throw it? But like most offenses, this one works better when the defense at least has to respect the run. And with four capable backs in the mix this year, it can be argued that they didn’t always look to establish them.

That wasn’t an issue at South Dakota, when they ran on 48 of 80 plays and never trailed. SIU actually ran nearly as much as it passed at NDSU. But its 26 rushing attempts gained only 61 yards, which when coupled with the defense’s inability to get stops, made the offense one-dimensional.

“They got us in a lot of third-and-long situations when it’s hard to convert in this place,” Baker said.

Next year, the Salukis return Javon Williams, Romeir Elliott and Justin Strong at running back, along with four starters on the O-line. While the one loss is a big one – team captain ZeVeyon Furcron – that shouldn’t keep them from being able to run the ball.

3. ’Use it as fuel’

SIU knew it couldn’t win at NDSU after it allowed an 8 ½-minute touchdown drive to open the third quarter that put it in a 31-7 hole. There are few experiences worse in college football than finishing out a game when you know you can’t win.

Hill was asked after the game what he said to his team.

“The story was that they whipped our butt,” he said. “But I didn’t want our senior class to hear that from their coach. No matter who you are, you’re going to have that feeling unless you win the national championship. For them to be in the playoffs back-to-back years and win playoff games each year was remarkable.”

Baker and other players said Hill left a message for the returnees in 2022.

“We can go where we want to go,” Baker said. “We have to use it as fuel.”

