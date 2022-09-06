SIU Football | SEMO vs. Salukis game even more important

For 364 days and roughly 20 ½ hours of the 365th day every year, SIU coach Nick Hill loves Southeast Missouri State coach Tom Matukewicz.

After all, Matukewicz was an assistant coach for the Salukis during Hill’s playing career, helping SIU reach the national semifinals in 2007 and win Missouri Valley Football Conference titles from 2003-05.

But for about 3 ½ hours on Saturday night, the two men want to do nothing more than beat each other at a game of football. And with both teams 0-1 after lopsided losses in Week 1, this game takes on even more importance.

“There’s not a guy in the profession that I have more respect for than him,” Hill said of Matukewicz. “If we weren’t in this profession, I’d probably hang out with him a lot more. We share a lot of the same values. He’s a good resource to me.

“But he’s a competitor and so am I. I remember when I was a backup at quarterback, he’d have me running down the field on the kickoff unit. So both of us want to win this game for obvious reasons.”

While the Salukis’ 64-29 defeat at Incarnate Word was shocking because of its blowout nature, the RedHawks’ 42-10 setback at Iowa State was expected. Yet sprinkled amid a spate of defensive injuries that could leave SEMO pitifully thin on that side of the ball this week were enough positives to encourage Matukewicz and the team.

Offensively, the RedHawks appear to have a capable quarterback in Paxton DeLaurent, a 6-5 sophomore who transferred from NAIA school Central Methodist. DeLaurent hit 19 of 38 passes for 222 yards at Iowa State while rushing for a team-high 74 yards on 12 carries.

Perhaps most impressively, DeLaurent wasn’t sacked, which is saying something considering SEMO was playing a solid Big 12 Conference program. And he sprayed his completions among seven different receivers.

What might give SIU fans pause about the RedHawks’ offense was that their top player going into the season, running back Geno Hess, was a non-factor at Iowa State. He rushed just six times for eight yards.

Hess, who rushed for 1,116 yards last year, has 2,329 for his career.

“Geno Hess is a good back, and he didn’t have the carries in that game,” Hill said. “The first half was a good football game. They had a couple of opportunities to capitalize and couldn’t do it. They’re going to be tough and physical.”

Who SEMO is tough and physical with might be a question, at least on defense. One of the dangers of playing an FBS game is running into injury trouble. The RedHawks lost three starters to injuries at Iowa State and also played without cornerback Tyler Nelome.

In addition, their top defensive player, sophomore middle linebacker Bryce Norman, was booted early in the second half by Big 12 officials when he was cited for targeting. Matukewicz told the Southeast Missourian that he will appeal to the NCAA to let Norman play the entire game this week. There is a new rule in place that permits players who are ejected for targeting to not miss a half if the NCAA deems the ruling to be too harsh.

If the appeal is denied, Norman will have to miss the first half against the Salukis. That would further affect a defense that might already have to plunge deep into the depth chart.

“If we don’t get any of those guys back, that is five starters,” Matukewicz said. “That is going to show itself.”

Regardless of what happens Saturday, Matukewicz believes his team will be tough to handle in the Ohio Valley Conference. They’ve been tabbed for a second place finish behind UT Martin.