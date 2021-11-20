 Skip to main content
Saluki Football

SIU Football | 'Sick feeling' for Salukis after upset loss

CARBONDALE — Before Saturday, No. 15/17 SIU looked like a lock to make its second FCS postseason appearance in seven months.

After a 35-18 upset loss to a Youngstown State team that entered the day with a 2-7 record? 

“Such a sick feeling, truthfully,” said safety Qua Brown.

It might get more nauseous around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning when the 24-team FCS playoff bracket is announced. The Salukis, who were ranked third less than a month ago, might get left out of the field. And although their body of work through 11 games says playoff team, its performance down the stretch indicates otherwise.

Going 1-3 in the final four games, even in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, which is considered the toughest conference in FCS, is one thing. Losing at Northern Iowa and at home against Missouri State was aggravating but understandable.

Losing at home and trailing by double figures for the final 50-plus minutes against the Penguins (3-7, 2-6), though, might kill SIU’s at-large hopes. Players like Brown and Justin Strong, as well as coach Nick Hill, are hoping the committee looks more at the entire season than the weak finish.

“It sucks to put your future in the hands of somebody else,” Strong said, “but we are hoping we can still get in.”

The Salukis (7-4, 5-3) found immediate trouble. A fake punt extended Youngstown State’s first drive and Jaleel McLaughlin, who gashed the run defense for 187 yards on 25 carries, scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 6-yard run at the 6:52 mark of the first quarter.

It was 14-0 Penguins 76 seconds later as they needed just two plays to turn a Javon Williams fumble into points. Demeatric Crenshaw found Bryce Oliver on a fade pattern from the 5 for the score.

A team that might have been convinced to quit if they fell behind 14-0 instead became a team that believed it would win. Youngstown State played a near-flawless game. It had just one turnover and two penalties. It converted 7 of 11 third downs and owned the ball for more than 34 minutes.

In sharp contrast, SIU coughed it up three times and committed 11 penalties, costing it 89 yards. It was only 1 of 11 on third down and failed to score on three different trips inside the Penguins’ 20.

Yet the Salukis still felt like they had a chance to come back at halftime. That’s because Nic Baker led a late drive that culminated in his 4-yard scoring strike to Strong, followed by Strong’s 2-point conversion run that sliced Youngstown State’s lead to 28-18.

“When we got within 10, I felt good that we could get it rolling,” Hill said.

Instead, the Penguins used the first drive of the third quarter to re-affirm their superiority up front. They drove 75 yards, McLaughlin covering the final 35 off the left tackle, to up the lead to 17.

There it stayed as SIU couldn’t get its passing game going against a foe that’s been vulnerable to the pass all year. Baker completed just 11 of 35 passes for 126 yards with two interceptions, harassed constantly by a pass rush that overran the right side of the offensive line.

The Salukis chewed up 264 yards on the ground, led by Strong’s 107 on just nine carries. But they never got in a position where they could lean on the running attack because of their double-figure deficit.

“They knew we were throwing and that’s a tough deal in that situation,” Hill said.

Minutes after time expired, Youngstown State players were posing for selfies with the Saluki Stadium scoreboard in the background. SIU players were running for the locker room, not looking back at a scoreboard that seemed an accuser as much as anything else.

They were hoping it wasn’t their last run off the field this year.

“I’m just trying to stay positive because you never know what might happen with the selection committee,” Brown said. “I’m just hoping we have a chance to get into the playoffs.”

bucky.dent@thesouthern.com

Youngstown State 35, No. 15/17 SIU 18

YSU;14;14;7;0;--;35

SIU;3;15;0;0;--;18

Team Statistics

First Downs: YSU 22, SIU 19, Total Yards: YSU 361, SIU 430Rushes-Yards: YSU 53-270, SIU 35-264, Passing Yards: YSU 91, SIU 166, Comp-Att-Int: YSU 11-15-0, SIU 12-36-2, Penalties-Yards: YSU 2-19, SIU 11-89, Fumbles-Lost: YSU 1-1, SIU 1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing: YSU – McLaughlin 25-187, Turner 10-38, Crenshaw 12-30, Lynch 1-16, Rushton 2-2, Team 3-(-3). SIU – Strong 9-107, Williams 8-72, Elliott 8-45, Baker 9-32, Spencer 1-8.

Passing: YSU – Crenshaw 11-15-0-91. SIU – Baker 11-35-2-126, Williams 1-1-0-40.

Receiving: YSU – Charleston 3-22, Oliver 3-17, Ogletree 2-23, McLaughlin 2-18, Portorreal 1-11. SIU – Cox 3-30, Strong 2-18, Hartrup 2-11, Lenoir 2-10, Daniel 1-42, Rollins 1-40, Spencer 1-15.

How they scored

First Quarter

YSU 7, SIU 0

How they scored: Jaleel McLaughlin squirmed into the end zone from the 6 to cap a drive that lasted nearly 6 ½ minutes. Punter Paddy Lynch ran 16 yards on 4th-and-2 with a fake punt to the Salukis’ 42 to extend the march. Colt McFadden converted the PAT.

Time of score: 6:52

Drive details: 12 plays, 76 yards, 6:24

YSU 14, SIU 0

How they scored: Demeatric Crenshaw threw a fade 5 yards to Bryce Oliver for the touchdown, two plays after Javon Williams fumbled the ball to Grant Dixon at the SIU 30.

Time of score: 5:36

Drive details: 2 plays, 30 yards, :35

YSU 14, SIU 3

How they scored: Nico Gualdoni converted a 29-yard field goal for the Salukis’ first points of the day. Williams made the big play by firing a 40-yard strike over the middle to Jerron Rollins to push the ball to the Penguins’ 14.

Time of score: 2:18

Drive details: 8 plays, 63 yards, 3:18

Second Quarter

YSU 21, SIU 3

How they scored: Crenshaw to Oliver on a 5-yard fade pattern – again. The Penguins went 4-for-4 on third down conversions on the drive as the Salukis weren’t able to get off the field.

Time of score: 10:07

Drive details: 16 plays, 75 yards, 7:11

YSU 21, SIU 10

How they scored: Williams powered in off left tackle on a 4th-and-goal at the 1 to get the Salukis into the end zone for the first time. Justin Strong ripped off a 67-yard run to the 8 to start the drive. Gualdoni converted the PAT.

Time of score: 7:14

Drive details: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:53

YSU 28, SIU 10

How they scored: McLaughlin zipped 38 yards off left tackle on a 3rd-and-8 as SIU had trouble getting lined up before the snap. A roughing the passer call gave Youngstown State a first down as its 46, avoiding a 3rd-and-10 situation.

Time of score: 2:55

Drive details: 8 plays, 79 yards, 4:14

YSU 28, SIU 18

How they scored: Nic Baker flipped a 4-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Strong in the left front corner of the end zone. Baker’s 20-yard pass to Avante Cox set the Salukis up at the Penguins’ 9. SIU then went for two and converted on Strong’s run up the middle.

Time of score: :33

Drive details: 10 plays, 70 yards, 2:12

Third Quarter

YSU 35, SIU 18

How they scored: McLaughlin ripped off a 35-yard scoring run off left tackle to restore a three-score lead for Youngstown State. Crenshaw converted first downs with his arm and legs to key the march.

Time of score: 10:52

Drive details: 7 plays, 75 yards, 4:08

Grading the Salukis

Offense: D

On paper, 430 yards, including 264 on the ground, sounds good. Too bad the game wasn’t played on an 8x11 sheet. SIU executed poorly inside the Youngstown State 20, getting nothing three different times and settling for a field goal on a fourth occasion. The Salukis only managed 166 yards in the air on one of the worst passing defenses in FCS, undone by the Penguins’ pass rush and the receivers’ inability to get separation. Untimely penalties didn’t help, either.

Defense: D

This grade would have been an F if the defense hadn’t thrown a shutout over the last quarter and a half, and forced a turnover. But when the game was on the line, SIU couldn’t get off blocks, couldn’t get off the field on third down and sure couldn’t tackle Jaleel McLaughlin. The one guy the Salukis had to stop instead ran all over them for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.

Special Teams: C

They gave up a 16-yard run on a fake punt by Paddy Lynch that led to Youngstown State’s first touchdown. Otherwise, they were average. Nico Gualdoni hit a field goal and an extra point, and kick coverage was reasonable. Jack Colquhoun averaged just 29.5 yards on two punts but also had to kick into a stiff breeze each time.

Overall: D

SIU knew the stakes going in – win and in. Instead of producing its best effort, though, it fell into a 14-0 first quarter hole and never made a 2-7 team think they might lose. There were 11 penalties, three turnovers and other mental errors to go along with a poor performance on offense and defense. This is one of the top 24 teams in FCS, but the Salukis might get left out of the postseason field on Sunday. If so, they can look in the mirror and see who to blame.

