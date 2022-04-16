SIU Football | Spring game contains a bit of everything

CARBONDALE – Moments after Saturday’s spring game, they opened the Saluki Stadium field to children who earnestly searched for Easter eggs.

The search for improvement for the SIU football team will continue long after the children walked off the field with eggs in their baskets. Just because practice is done until August doesn’t mean the work’s done.

Far from it, according to coach Nick Hill and players.

“We’re excited for football season, but excited for the present in building this team,” said Hill. “I think we’ve gotten to the point in year seven when through recruitment and our fit, this is a great group.

“But it doesn’t end after (Saturday). We go back in the weight room and then we finish finals, so we have to take care of business there. We all have room to grow and get better.”

The controlled scrimmage that lasted around 50-60 plays contained about what one would expect from a spring game. There were highlights, a few lowlights and plenty of learning opportunities for players and coaches alike.

One of the highlights came from incumbent quarterback Nic Baker, who zipped a perfect seam pass over the middle to tight end Aiden Quinn for 38 yards that set up one of three Jake Baumgarte field goals.

The same duo nearly connected for six points on the next play, but Baker’s line-drive pass down the middle barely missed Quinn.

“You know, when the defense wins, you can’t get too beat up because you want a good defense,” Baker said. “And when the offense wins, you can’t get too beat up on defense because you want a good offense.

“There was a whole lot of competing and a whole lot of talking, and guys getting better.”

The game pitted offense against defense in four different segments. There were four possessions from the 25-yard line under normal game conditions, with the exception of Baker wearing a yellow jersey that signified no contact.

In that format, the only points came when Baumgarte toed a 25-yard field goal to finish a drive that had a SIRR feel. The Herrin product ended a march that featured a couple of nice runs by Sparta’s Tony Williams.

Then the offense tried two possessions from its 1-yard line, followed by a couple of possessions where they got the ball at their 35 with a minute on the clock and two timeouts. It was at that point when Baker and Quinn hit their big play to tee up Baumgarte’s 39-yarder into the wind.

Moments later, the offense started possessions at the defense’s 25. That’s when backup quarterbacks Zach Zebrowski and Jacob Foss cashed in with touchdown passes. Zebrowski connected on a 19-yard strike over the middle, while Foss teamed with Mike King for a 23-yard scoring toss.

Those touchdowns sandwiched Baumgarte’s 40-yard field goal, capping a 3 for 3 day for the sophomore who appears ready to replace Nico Gualdoni as the kicker in 2022.

One more defensive stop later, the brief scrimmage was over. It was time for players to take pictures with family and friends, time for kids to find eggs and time for some to take stock of what happened over the last month.

“I feel like we got better at everything,” said linebacker Branson Combs of spring practice. “Today, we got to come out here and tackle a little bit, and that was good. We got to see how the new guys fit in, how the new (stuff) we’ve put in on defense will work out.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the field in August.”

DAWG BITES

A spate of key returnees didn’t suit up for the spring game, including WRs Avante Cox and Izaiah Hartrup, as well as RB Justin Strong. RB Javon Williams was in uniform but saw little action as the coaching staff was opting to save him for the fall. … Combs opened some eyes with a two-play sequence that saw him bat down Baker’s deep shot at the scrimmage line, then pursue down the field to tackle Dayton Mitchell from behind and force a punt. … SIU convenes again in August for preseason drills ahead of its Sept. 3 opener in San Antonio against Incarnate Word.

