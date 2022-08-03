SIU Football | The Salukis have officially kicked off the 2022 season

CARBONDALE – Since the 2021 season ended on Dec. 4 at North Dakota State with a 38-7 loss in the second round of the FCS playoffs, SIU players and coaches had 15 spring practices and lots of offseason time to condition their bodies.

But all that activity isn’t quite as meaningful as Wednesday’s two-hour session in Saluki Stadium. The first official practice before a new season is a bit like Christmas morning for players and coaches, even if the 101-degree heat index before 11:30 a.m. suggested the dog days of August.

“It just hits differently,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “This is what we do. All 365 days are important for a football program, but we only get so many times that we get to be out here to coach football and be on the grass. So day 1, we have to be excited about that.”

On paper, there’s plenty for the Salukis to be excited about in 2022. They return 14 starters, including a whopping nine to an offense that averaged nearly 31 ppg. The defense has just five starters back but appears deep in the secondary and has been beefed up with the addition of some FBS transfers.

That SIU has been picked fourth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is less a reflection of its ability and more a referendum on how good the league is. Defending FCS champion North Dakota State, 2021 spring finalist South Dakota State and Missouri State could all be top 5 teams in preseason poll. The MVFC is basically the FCS’ version of the SEC.

Then there’s the non-conference schedule. Starting with a road test against Incarnate Word, an FCS playoff team from last year, as well as a rivalry game against Southeast Missouri State and a trip to Northwestern, the Salukis will have a tough run-up into the conference slate.

“We want to go 3-0 in those games,” said quarterback Nic Baker. “That’s our idea. We’ve got to be crisp and we have to practice like pros.”

Helping SIU in that task is a vast number of experienced players. For the second straight year, it has 43 fourth, fifth or sixth-year performers on the roster. Hill said the experience level is different because transfers comprise some of that level, but he and players both said the execution for a first day was above-average.

“If we can keep it day-by-day, we could be like water running down a hill,” said defensive back PJ Jules. “You might not stop us.”

BAKER, COX ON PAYTON LIST

Baker and sixth-year senior Avante Cox are two of 35 FCS players who have made the preseason list for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top player in the division.

Baker started all 13 games last year for the 8-5 Salukis, throwing for a single-season program record 3,231 yards and 27 touchdowns, the second-most in a season in program history. Cox grabbed 43 balls for 739 yards and scored five TDs despite missing three games due to injury.

A whopping eight players from the Valley were included on the watch list, including Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley and fullback Hunter Luepke of NDSU. Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott and wide receiver Taylor Grimes also made the list.

DAWG BITES

Fifth-year junior safety Antonio Fletcher was held out of practice Wednesday for compliance reasons. A team spokesman described it as procedural more than anything else, meaning Fletcher should be cleared soon. The Arkansas State transfer could be a key component of the secondary. … The team practiced in helmets but no pads. Hill said by NCAA rules that teams must hold seven of their 25 preseason workouts with no pads, nine with just helmets and shoulder pads and nine in full gear. … After practicing on Thursday, the team gets an off-day on Friday before returning to the field on Saturday.