SIU Football | UNI looms as dangerous foe for Salukis

When Northern Iowa started the season 0-3, it looked like it might be a rare bad season for one of the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s traditional powers.

What’s that they say about tradition? Oh, it never graduates.

That might help explain why the Panthers loom as a dangerous opponent for 20th-ranked SIU on Saturday at Saluki Stadium. After four wins in their last five games, including a 41-20 rout of Missouri State last week, they are 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Valley.

And the case can be made, as SIU coach Nick Hill did on Monday, that UNI is whisper-close to being 5-0 in the league.

“They’re a couple of possessions away from being 5-0,” he said. “You look at North Dakota and that was a last-second loss (29-27). So was Illinois State (23-21). They’re doing a good job on offense and they have always been great on defense.”

Part of the season for the Panthers’ slow start was the company they were keeping. They opened at Air Force, which back in August was predicted by some to earn the Group of Five’s bid in a New Year’s Day bowl game. That 48-17 defeat certainly wasn't unexpected.

Then there was the tough loss at North Dakota, which has a decent shot at snagging an FCS at-large playoff berth. And a home setback to Sacramento State certainly isn’t a disgrace, given that the Hornets are ranked second in FCS.

A softer schedule has allowed UNI to find traction and gain confidence. It’s started with junior quarterback Theo Day, who carved up Missouri State last week to the tune of 291 yards on 22 of 37 accuracy that included a 27-yard bullet to Sergio Morency with four seconds left in the first half to make it 24-7.

Hill said Day’s ability to extend plays out of the pocket is reminiscent of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethisberger.

“He makes a lot of plays outside the pocket,” Hill said of Day. “A lot of their explosive plays come off that. He’s got as strong an arm as you can have. We’ll have to play good team football to give ourselves a chance.”

Day has thrown for 2,141 yards with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Sam Schnee has been his favorite target with 33 catches for 534 yards, while six other players have also caught at least 11 passes.

The Panthers boast a solid running game, too. Dom Williams is coming off a four-touchdown performance last week and is ably aided by Vance McShane. The duo has combined for 1,048 yards in eight games.

Defensively, UNI has been better since allowing 38 ppg in its rough start. It limited Missouri State to 221 yards last week, cranking up its pass rush to sack Jason Shelley five times. The leaders are linebacker Spencer Cuvelier (69 tackles, 3 sacks) and safety Benny Sapp (34 tackles), who’s considered an NFL prospect.

“It’s hard to get those guys out of position,” Hill said. “Coach (Mark) Farley is a defensive-minded guy and they’ve always had high-level talent. They always have a big, physical line and a really tough linebacker.”

There isn’t much room for error for the Panthers if they want to make the playoffs. Beating SIU would constitute their first marquee win of the year. They close with No. 1 South Dakota State next week in Cedar Falls, then get their open date on Nov. 12 before traveling to South Dakota for the regular season finale.

But one thing is for certain: The UNI team coming to Carbondale this week is definitely a tougher out than it looked in mid-September.

“The play of the entire team has progressed in the last four weeks,” Farley said to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier after the Missouri State win. “These last two weeks, it has progressed even more. We just have to stay in that rhythm.”