SIU Football | Williams boasts competitive fire

To understand the competitive fire SIU running back Javon Williams brings to the field every game, it’s instructive to go back to the last basketball game he played in March 2018 for Centralia High School.

The Orphans were up against it that night at home in a Class 3A sectional. They were playing East St. Louis, which boasted one Division I signee up front in Joe Reece (Old Dominion) and another one (Terrance Hargrove) that earned a scholarship the following year to Saint Louis.

Giving up four and six inches of height, respectively, Williams attacked relentlessly. While he needed 25 shots to score a game-high 32 points and also turned it over six times, he almost helped Centralia pull off a major upset. The 62-50 final didn’t reflect that for long stretches, Williams was the best player on the floor.

“I just love to work hard and compete,” Williams said. “No matter how big you are, how tall you are, I’m going to come out there and work. Because I have a passion for everything I do.”

That passion has been clear over the last four seasons as a Saluki. Williams has amassed 2,182 rushing yards, including 1,038 in 2019 while splitting time with fellow 1,000-yard rusher D.J. Davis, while catching 36 passes and throwing for 464 yards as an occasional quarterback in a “wildcat” formation.

Here’s the scary thing for SIU opponents: Williams is back for two more years. He’s bigger, stronger and older. And even though he has to share carries with Romeir Elliott and Justin Strong, he’s the hammer that coach Nick Hill can use when he needs to convert a 3rd-and-1 or a 4th-and-1.

“He’s done a lot of things when you look back on these last three seasons,” Hill said. “He’s touched the ball a lot and we’ve got to continue to utilize him. He’s a lot more seasoned and mature, and the game comes easier to Javon.

“It’s our job to continue to use him in creative ways and keep getting him the ball. I’m excited for another season with Javon.”

Last year, Williams led the team with 564 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while grabbing a career-high 18 passes. He needed just three rushes to accumulate 123 yards in a Sept. 18 rout of Dayton, the ninth 100-yard effort of his career.

The 6-2, 245-pound Williams is responsible for 41 touchdowns in 38 career games. He’s the only player in program history to run, pass and catch a TD in the same game, accomplishing the feat in a 2019 blowout of Youngstown State. For good measure, he’s also served as the team’s top punt returner the last three years, averaging 8.3 yards on 37 attempts.

Versatility has become Williams’ calling card, one he appreciates.

“It’s an exciting role, just knowing that I have the trust of every position coach – quarterback, running back, special teams,” he said. “I can go out there, just let loose and have fun.”

Williams has another hat to wear this year that perhaps he didn’t have earlier in his Saluki career: Leader. As one of 43 4th, 5th or 6th-year players on the roster, he’s now a guy whose thoughts and actions will resonate through the locker room.

For that reason, and because he wants to help SIU get to the next level, Williams has changed how he prepares for a season. He’s involved the mental side of the game at an equal level with physical conditioning.

“I’ve continued to work on conditioning levels, knowing the defenses and knowing what’s coming,” he said. “Just continuing to gain that knowledge of when the safety’s going to rotate over or when the cornerback’s going to come – or if the backer’s coming off the edge and we call a different protection.

“Really, it’s getting older and getting that wisdom. The game comes easier and slower. In that instance, when you can make the game slower, it makes it easier.”

The game becoming easier for Javon Williams?

That’s a thought that should scare every coach on the Saluki schedule this fall.